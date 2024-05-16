AoA Beta 1.0

All thats left is to find and fix bugs... c:
[New]
- Added Time management page to GM side. Shows each realms specific years,months,days --- Hours Minutes Seconds - and shows current moon cycle for Usagi species. - clicking "next round" on prowess in the combat field automatically increases world times by 5s
- Finished the feralization scene, and enabled the button to make one
- added image uploader to new hostile creator
- added new list/note system for GM's
- Added GM's new list note system for players c:
- Added to options menu: the ability to load into a game instead of going to the hub first.
- Tolerances in the dropdowns of the Defending tab in combat now actually uh... work lol - least with afflictions and damage automatically with new turn - (e.g. if you took 10 damage from bleeding normally, but have bleeding(r) in the tolerance. you'd then only take 5 per new turn.
- 2 special codes have been added for those that stayed with us in Alpha as we head into Beta.
- Conjunction is done and working as intended
- Hybrids finished! mwahahahahaha
- Amalgam is finished and added to the game for our alpha and beta players
- NPC generator for Game masters is finished
- Xansiths are now finished and in the game and shop
- Goryos are now finished and in the game and shop
- Errors are now finished and in the game and shop
- Titans are now finished and in the game and shop
- Fluffles are now finished and in the game and shop
- Xenoxuars are now finished and in the game and shop
- Voidlings are now finished and in the game and shop
- Mubelics are now finished and in the game and shop
- Souls are now finished and in the game and shop
- Timlins are now finished and in the game and shop
- Nephilims are now finished and in the game and shop
- Pixies are now finished and in the game and shop
- Fallen Angels are now finished and in the game and shop
- Sprites are now finished and in the game and shop
[Engine Changes]
- Revamped the time handler for the GM. changed color of moons. labeled moon phases.
- added Time of Day with sun/moon pictures to show if its currently day time/night time in current realm.
- added Create Note Time Stamp for each realm which creates an GM Note of the time stamp incase its important.
- COMPLETELY revamped crafting. now comes with toggles, and multicraft panel and extra checks. and all that good tasty stuff.
- removed upgradeing weapons from fabricator trade
- Added GM loot generator loot toggles to gmser so it saves them on or off.
- Added costs to weapons and armor. and level requirements to armor.
- added armor, and accessories, and properties to rule book for more equipment just in case
- Oh yeah. you can now select your current equipped weapons, and armor when doing magical smithing and stuff...............it doesn't really do anything. but you can do it!
- set "normal" in the middle of scavenging paces.
- Scavenging now shows ALL materials found since it now does multiple scavenges on slower paces.
- Changed the drop down for attacksize in GM combat field. removed quick action but placed in ranged attack
- added action points and action economy to hostile tokens for easier management - these action points save too
- added ranged damage, reloading, and other things to hostile tokens.
- GM combat field changes!
tokens when loaded now roll prowess based on their stat modifiers, and add prowess slot with its name on load
- when sorting prowess slots now. If it finds hostile tokens with the same name. it will append a number to it. (hostile 1, hostile 2 hostile 3) and change the names of the hostile tokens themselves as well as the prowess slot name.
- When hitting "next turn" on the prowess shield. It will select the token on the combat field so its ready to go to activate their turn
- Item lookup in inventory now ignores case (low-potion is now valid) and looks for "similar" e.g. (low-potions)
- through some sort of fucking coding magic.
when inputting an item in your inventory. it will check the entire name of it... if its more than 51% similar to an item in the rule book. it will adjust its search name to that actual name. and then rename your item for you
- inventory checks if there is an item in the text field...if so. updates to 1 minimum in amount
- worked on GM combat field a bit. can now upload token images to tokens with numbered paths and it will save( e.g. bandit 1 can have a diff image than bandit 2) however. if you just upload a token image while its named bandit. it /will/ find "bandit" and append that image to tokens if there isn't a numbered.png there
- on top of the appending token images. when deleting a creature it now deletes token images with the same name, and all accompanied numbered files.
- When setting a tokens image on the combat field. It now looks for all hostiles with the same name. and updates their image as well to the new uploaded image.
- Re enabled custom weapons. and hopefully fixed it to work for the new form style of weapons
- moved the delete character button down to the bottom of the character selection list. and made the load button overlay the entire character information section
- made it so each type of donation/subscription and w/e still activates regardless if you have a higher tier/or w/e ...idk how to explain it lol
- made the barrier on the start screen and in options different. Screen edges are now blue. and the "Too big" area is now red. to be more obvious. also pixel width changed from 3px to 5px to help fine tuning
- Rearanged the inventory page to be better...hopefully
- also on the inventory page made it so bank slots show information about the item in their slots. and removed slot amount restriction on banks
- added note for chest and bandoliers on inventory page
- welp... 👉 👈 we made a fucky wucky.
Data base files will be remade, and codes will have to be reentered.
THANKFULLY. the starting opening test is now saved in options.
- Nephilim(Apostles) dice stacking ability is now automatic...cause fuck doin all that yourself
- If you are a Titan(Giga) you can now stack items unlimitedly in the same slot, and the system wont stop you.
- When using a twohanded weapon with the Titan(Giga) it no longer unequips your accessory
- Added automatic scavenging and crafting stuff for Timlins as their racial traits work that way
[Game Changes]
- scavenging information updated to be... more fair imo
- Scavenging at a hurried pace now only has a 10% chance for random encounter (was 33%) but cuts your material finds in 50%.
- Scavenging at a panicked pace now only has a 0% chance for random encounter (was 50%) but cuts your material finds by 75%
- Added "Scanners" to tier 4 artificer craftable gear. Automatically finds any living creature and trap (that isn't hidden by magic) within 100 feet of its user.
[Fixes]
- Changed exp gained if there is a mini boss or main boss present
- fixed a lot of minor issues (text, display, etc ,etc) on playtest on sunday
- reworded audio tutorial in GM side
- refixed some code in the audio manager in the GM side. things were allll fucky lol
- Fixed item descriptions for magic stones
- fixed Hostile token updater for net code.... i forgot the identifier lol
- fixed players disconnecting after receiving more than 3 rolls (it tired to update a scrollbar that didn't exist 🤷 )
- fixed hostile tokens showing true bar value instead of 25% 50% 75% or 100%
- fixed net code players prowess highlighters not showing up correctly
- fixed lich bar checking on tokens that weren't players
- correctly fixed scavenging doing dice stacks instead of multiple scavenges for slower paces.
- Fixed combat panel overlaying information
- fixed(?) audio in net code.
- fixed issue in audio manager on gm side where it would add the link to the dropdown when playign successful file......while on the drop down.....which is a successful file lmao
- fixed a bunch of shit. id ont even know man...
- FIxed audio and other settings not.......setting correctly. - added a "wait until next frame" to make the game wait a bit... that fixed it. it was literally going too fast >_>
