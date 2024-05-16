Chapter 4 would continue into unfinished content. This hotfix terminates in the same place as 0.6.0. Chapter 4 will be completed soon.
Athena's Revenge update for 16 May 2024
Hotfix 0.6.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2414262
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2414263
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update