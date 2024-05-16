Song of the Prairie 0.8.65 patch update.

Share · View all patches · Build 14385415 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

Thank you for your support, This is the new patch.

Fixing：

Fixed a problem that helpers in Market Street will stay in town.

Fixed a problem that interacting in some Inner Space may trigger the beginning cutscene.

Fixed a problem that finish related quest will not unlock cold noodle theme stand.

