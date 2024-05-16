 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Song Of The Prairie update for 16 May 2024

Song of the Prairie 0.8.65 patch update.

Share · View all patches · Build 14385415 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

Thank you for your support, This is the new  patch.

Fixing：
Fixed a problem that helpers in Market Street will stay in town.
Fixed a problem that interacting in some Inner Space may trigger the beginning cutscene.
Fixed a problem that finish related quest will not unlock cold noodle theme stand.

Thank you for your patience and support!If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ

Changed files in this update

Depot 1350841
  • Loading history…
steamchina Depot 1350842
  • Loading history…
DLC 2344790 Depot 2344790
  • Loading history…
DLC 2352070 Depot 2352070
  • Loading history…
DLC 2352073 Depot 2352073
  • Loading history…
DLC 2522580 Depot 2522580
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link