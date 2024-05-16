 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 16 May 2024

Experience optimization and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14385395 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 06:32:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization: Map editor mode, stop the passage of time
Bug: When merchants purchase gold and silver, they may be bargained for.
Value adjustment: The explosion damage of the mushroom monster is linked to the relative level of the target and is discounted
Bug: The quantity bar of items on the carriage is misplaced
Optimization: Optimize the prisoner list in the cell interface to avoid lag when there are too many prisoners.
Optimization: Improve the priority of the coachman's work tasks. After the vacation, he can concentrate on work and not be busy with personal matters.
Optimization: Help interface, character characteristics, add descriptions for each entry
Optimization: The ice cellar adds the linkage function of the carriage
Optimization: The ice cellar adds the function of copying facility attributes
Bug: After loading the file, the problem of all the cannons facing
Optimization: Increased options for rescuing prisoners in cells
Optimization: After the production facility is connected to the box, a prompt message is displayed on the interface of the production facility: Prioritize access to items in the associated storage facility.
Optimization: Update the texture of the tree on the scene

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link