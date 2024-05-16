Optimization: Map editor mode, stop the passage of time
Bug: When merchants purchase gold and silver, they may be bargained for.
Value adjustment: The explosion damage of the mushroom monster is linked to the relative level of the target and is discounted
Bug: The quantity bar of items on the carriage is misplaced
Optimization: Optimize the prisoner list in the cell interface to avoid lag when there are too many prisoners.
Optimization: Improve the priority of the coachman's work tasks. After the vacation, he can concentrate on work and not be busy with personal matters.
Optimization: Help interface, character characteristics, add descriptions for each entry
Optimization: The ice cellar adds the linkage function of the carriage
Optimization: The ice cellar adds the function of copying facility attributes
Bug: After loading the file, the problem of all the cannons facing
Optimization: Increased options for rescuing prisoners in cells
Optimization: After the production facility is connected to the box, a prompt message is displayed on the interface of the production facility: Prioritize access to items in the associated storage facility.
Optimization: Update the texture of the tree on the scene
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 16 May 2024
Experience optimization and bug fixes
Optimization: Map editor mode, stop the passage of time
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update