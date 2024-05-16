Experience optimization and bug fixes

Optimization: Map editor mode, stop the passage of time

Bug: When merchants purchase gold and silver, they may be bargained for.

Value adjustment: The explosion damage of the mushroom monster is linked to the relative level of the target and is discounted

Bug: The quantity bar of items on the carriage is misplaced

Optimization: Optimize the prisoner list in the cell interface to avoid lag when there are too many prisoners.

Optimization: Improve the priority of the coachman's work tasks. After the vacation, he can concentrate on work and not be busy with personal matters.

Optimization: Help interface, character characteristics, add descriptions for each entry

Optimization: The ice cellar adds the linkage function of the carriage

Optimization: The ice cellar adds the function of copying facility attributes

Bug: After loading the file, the problem of all the cannons facing

Optimization: Increased options for rescuing prisoners in cells

Optimization: After the production facility is connected to the box, a prompt message is displayed on the interface of the production facility: Prioritize access to items in the associated storage facility.

Optimization: Update the texture of the tree on the scene