PongBall update for 16 May 2024

0.12.1.1 - Fixes + Status of PongBall

16 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Pongers! After a while there is new update! We have some news for you about PongBall. We are working on Multiplayer but with no success but we are trying our best to make it work! Also we are working on new project which is currently in Alpha status. Next problem is time... We have some different duties (school, work etc..). So to sum it up.. We make Multiplayer and then we will release PongBall from early acces to released and pause the develpment of PongBall.

0.12.1.1
[Engine]

  • Updated to 4.3 Beta6 (Also problems due to beta state)
    [UI]
  • Changed UI in sp_choose_mode
  • Changed back buttons in some scenes
  • Changed shop UI
    [Improvements]
  • Loading is now faster
  • Ball now bounces better
    [Multiplayer]
  • Changed Multiplayer system
  • Testing synchronizing

