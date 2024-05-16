 Skip to content

Fruit Mountain update for 16 May 2024

Patch Release Notification(Ver.1.1.0)

16 May 2024

Announcement
-We have released patch Ver.1.1.0, which the following improvements.

Update Details
-We have added a new mode, "Time Limit Mode"!
-We have also added a ranking system for Time Limit Mode.

Thank you.

