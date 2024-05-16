Patch Release Notification(Ver.1.1.0)

Announcement
-We have released patch Ver.1.1.0, which the following improvements.
Update Details
-We have added a new mode, "Time Limit Mode"!
-We have also added a ranking system for Time Limit Mode.
Thank you.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Announcement
-We have released patch Ver.1.1.0, which the following improvements.
Update Details
-We have added a new mode, "Time Limit Mode"!
-We have also added a ranking system for Time Limit Mode.
Thank you.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update