 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tactical Zone update for 16 May 2024

Update 0.005

Share · View all patches · Build 14384974 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 06:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now I am working hard on a new location, as well as Bosses for the location "Bunker" and "Trenches", soon they will appear in the game!

Here is a small list of changes that should fix the main problems with the game:

  • fixed leaderboard.
  • fixed: skill points are not awarded at the "Trenches" location after the terminal is activated.
  • improved AI movement replication, now they move more smoothly and are easier to hit.
  • changed the effect of grenade explosion.
  • fixed: double triggering of interaction with objects.
  • partially changed the interface in the menu.
  • fixed: AIs would sometimes stop turning after losing sight of the player.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2501751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link