Update 0.005

Now I am working hard on a new location, as well as Bosses for the location "Bunker" and "Trenches", soon they will appear in the game!
Here is a small list of changes that should fix the main problems with the game:
- fixed leaderboard.
- fixed: skill points are not awarded at the "Trenches" location after the terminal is activated.
- improved AI movement replication, now they move more smoothly and are easier to hit.
- changed the effect of grenade explosion.
- fixed: double triggering of interaction with objects.
- partially changed the interface in the menu.
- fixed: AIs would sometimes stop turning after losing sight of the player.
Changed files in this update