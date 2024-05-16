 Skip to content

Pawsecuted update for 16 May 2024

Update Notes For v1.042

  • Add warning for illegal characters in save game name
  • Fixed if vehicle breaks down and causes immobile status effect when moving through more than one hex getting stuck

