XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 16 May 2024

Fix bug

Share · View all patches · Build 14384740 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 05:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix bug:
Occasionally getting stuck while flying on the hook
Modify the Silver Moon Village Boss:
Modify the appearance of the boss
The number of bosses has increased to 3
Boss refresh time changed to 1 minute
Adjust the map and modify the field of view

