Fix bug:
Occasionally getting stuck while flying on the hook
Modify the Silver Moon Village Boss:
Modify the appearance of the boss
The number of bosses has increased to 3
Boss refresh time changed to 1 minute
Adjust the map and modify the field of view
XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 16 May 2024
Fix bug
Fix bug:
