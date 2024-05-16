UPDATE2024.5.16

-Replaced the previous story mode (taking into account quality issues with the old story mode content).
-The new story mode will periodically update maps and plot based on mea's livestream. This issue features miscellaneous discussions about Mud Dumplings.
-The old story mode can still be accessed through saved files, and based on feedback, entry points may be reintroduced.
-Added new bosses, Remilia and Sakuya.
-The new aiming system is now tied to weapons and skills. Melee attacks are fixed to lock-on, while ranged attacks are fixed to aim-down-sights.
-Increased lock-on distance significantly, limited to enemy units only.
-Different magnification levels added to the aim-down-sights mode, with higher magnification for longer-range skills.
-The crosshair changes to a more favorable style for aiming when using the aiming mode.
-Optimized the AI of summons, they will now automatically perform the same tasks as their summoners.
-Improved shooting logic, short cooldown shooting has been changed to full auto mode (continuous firing while holding down the button).
-Fixed an issue with the Necromancer's summon skeleton skill not working in any mode.
-Fixed an issue where enemies could continue attacking in unbalanced mode.
-Fixed an issue with the Archer's inaccurate aiming (outlined arrow technique).
-Fixed an issue where some units wouldn't return to their default tasks after losing their target.
-Fixed an issue where backstabbing attacks still considered armor.
