UPDATE2024.5.16

-Replaced the previous story mode (taking into account quality issues with the old story mode content).

-The new story mode will periodically update maps and plot based on mea's livestream. This issue features miscellaneous discussions about Mud Dumplings.

-The old story mode can still be accessed through saved files, and based on feedback, entry points may be reintroduced.

-Added new bosses, Remilia and Sakuya.

-The new aiming system is now tied to weapons and skills. Melee attacks are fixed to lock-on, while ranged attacks are fixed to aim-down-sights.

-Increased lock-on distance significantly, limited to enemy units only.

-Different magnification levels added to the aim-down-sights mode, with higher magnification for longer-range skills.

-The crosshair changes to a more favorable style for aiming when using the aiming mode.

-Optimized the AI of summons, they will now automatically perform the same tasks as their summoners.

-Improved shooting logic, short cooldown shooting has been changed to full auto mode (continuous firing while holding down the button).

-Fixed an issue with the Necromancer's summon skeleton skill not working in any mode.

-Fixed an issue where enemies could continue attacking in unbalanced mode.

-Fixed an issue with the Archer's inaccurate aiming (outlined arrow technique).

-Fixed an issue where some units wouldn't return to their default tasks after losing their target.

-Fixed an issue where backstabbing attacks still considered armor.