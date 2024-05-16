- Shield Bubble now displays timer UI
- Tweaked combo meter effect when increased
- Adjusted tutorial text
- Increased size of active items shown in death screen
- Fixed a collision bug allowing the player to pass through one-way platforms
Pogo Rogue update for 16 May 2024
5-15 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux Depot 2870281
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update