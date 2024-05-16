 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pogo Rogue update for 16 May 2024

5-15 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14384698 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 05:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Shield Bubble now displays timer UI
  • Tweaked combo meter effect when increased
  • Adjusted tutorial text
  • Increased size of active items shown in death screen
  • Fixed a collision bug allowing the player to pass through one-way platforms

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2870281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link