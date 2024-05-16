Galaxy Patch Notes V0.999

Share · View all patches · Build 14384199 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 03:39:02 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Captains!

An important announcement for today’s patch: The new CRISPR System has been changed to incorporate valued feedback from players.

The total Training Point increase from CRISPR has been reduced from 30 to 10 (Bronze 6, Silver 4, Gold 0). The Gold tier will now instead apply a cosmetic effect only – to be added in a future patch.

We are dedicated to our continued policy of prioritizing player feedback and would like to thank everyone for voicing their feedback on this feature.

Please find the latest Patch Notes below. This update is now available on Android, iOS, and Steam.

Please contact our [Support Team](mailto:mail@savysoda.com) if you experience any problems updating the game.

V0.999 Changelogs:

New! CRISPR Gene Editing System

New! 20+ New and Reworked Collections and Rosters

New! Mass Teleport Room

New! 12 New AI Actions/Conditions and Research

Crew Beer Draw Max Cost reduced by 50 Starbux

Crew Advanced Beer Draw reduced by 150 Starbux

Increased Max Crew limit to 200

Crews can now regenerate Stamina when Idle at a minimum of 1 Stamina per second

Boarding Crews now require a functional Teleport Room to return to their Ship

Boarding Crews no longer be able to return to their origin Ship while it is Cloaked

System Hack no longer destroys Mines

Ultra Dismantle now destroys Mines

Frozen/Stunned crews no longer reset Action Timer

Damage to Barrier Modules exceeding their Max HP now overflows to other Targets/Room

Random Targeting for AOE Weapons now includes Non-combat Rooms

Medbays are now a Passive Room that applies continuous Crew Healing

All Missile Flight Speeds increased slightly

Crafts now speed up when traveling to Enemy Ship

Craft Flight Paths now circle around the Target Ship’s interior grid

All Craft AttackDistance rebalanced to match BaseDistance

All AntiCraft Rooms’ Range values rebalanced to match new Craft AttackDistance

Total Crew and Crew Limit are now displayed above the Inventory button

Crew Profile Menu can now be accessed via the Crew Inventory UI

Spice Trader Merchant UI now displays owned Particles and Dusts

Fixed a bug causing Dropship Crew to disappear if purchase failed

Fixed a bug preventing new Market messages from bumping with each Item posted

Fixed a bug preventing drag touch input for Room Power during Battle

Fixed a bug causing incorrect Equipment sorting in Crew Inventory Menu

Fixed a bug preventing Stamina AI Conditions from functioning

Fixed a bug preventing Shield Room animations from displaying

Fixed a bug causing EMP Attacks to trigger Mines

Fixed a bug preventing Spice Trader Merchant Menu from downloading images

Fixed a bug causing Battle Tutorial to run during Battle verification

Fixed a bug causing Medbay to activate when no Crew are present

Fixed a bug preventing icon assets from being downloaded on Upgradable Items

Fixed a bug preventing Inventory buttons from highlighting

Fixed a bug preventing Stasis Shield animation from displaying during Ground Battles

PLEASE NOTE: Any players that have recruited Crew from Beer Draw and Advanced Beer Draw from the 17th of April onward will receive the difference in Starbux refunded to their account.

Thank you for all of your provided feedback, leading to many of the fixes noted above. You can join these discussions in the Feedback section of our Official PSS Discord and subreddit.

Good Hunting, Captains!

-SavySoda Team