Galaxy Patch Notes V0.999

Hi Captains!
An important announcement for today’s patch: The new CRISPR System has been changed to incorporate valued feedback from players.
The total Training Point increase from CRISPR has been reduced from 30 to 10 (Bronze 6, Silver 4, Gold 0). The Gold tier will now instead apply a cosmetic effect only – to be added in a future patch.
We are dedicated to our continued policy of prioritizing player feedback and would like to thank everyone for voicing their feedback on this feature.
Please find the latest Patch Notes below. This update is now available on Android, iOS, and Steam.
Please contact our [Support Team](mailto:mail@savysoda.com) if you experience any problems updating the game.
V0.999 Changelogs:
-
New! CRISPR Gene Editing System
-
New! 20+ New and Reworked Collections and Rosters
-
New! Mass Teleport Room
-
New! 12 New AI Actions/Conditions and Research
-
Crew Beer Draw Max Cost reduced by 50 Starbux
-
Crew Advanced Beer Draw reduced by 150 Starbux
-
Increased Max Crew limit to 200
-
Crews can now regenerate Stamina when Idle at a minimum of 1 Stamina per second
-
Boarding Crews now require a functional Teleport Room to return to their Ship
-
Boarding Crews no longer be able to return to their origin Ship while it is Cloaked
-
System Hack no longer destroys Mines
-
Ultra Dismantle now destroys Mines
-
Frozen/Stunned crews no longer reset Action Timer
-
Damage to Barrier Modules exceeding their Max HP now overflows to other Targets/Room
-
Random Targeting for AOE Weapons now includes Non-combat Rooms
-
Medbays are now a Passive Room that applies continuous Crew Healing
-
All Missile Flight Speeds increased slightly
-
Crafts now speed up when traveling to Enemy Ship
-
Craft Flight Paths now circle around the Target Ship’s interior grid
-
All Craft AttackDistance rebalanced to match BaseDistance
-
All AntiCraft Rooms’ Range values rebalanced to match new Craft AttackDistance
-
Total Crew and Crew Limit are now displayed above the Inventory button
-
Crew Profile Menu can now be accessed via the Crew Inventory UI
-
Spice Trader Merchant UI now displays owned Particles and Dusts
-
Fixed a bug causing Dropship Crew to disappear if purchase failed
-
Fixed a bug preventing new Market messages from bumping with each Item posted
-
Fixed a bug preventing drag touch input for Room Power during Battle
-
Fixed a bug causing incorrect Equipment sorting in Crew Inventory Menu
-
Fixed a bug preventing Stamina AI Conditions from functioning
-
Fixed a bug preventing Shield Room animations from displaying
-
Fixed a bug causing EMP Attacks to trigger Mines
-
Fixed a bug preventing Spice Trader Merchant Menu from downloading images
-
Fixed a bug causing Battle Tutorial to run during Battle verification
-
Fixed a bug causing Medbay to activate when no Crew are present
-
Fixed a bug preventing icon assets from being downloaded on Upgradable Items
-
Fixed a bug preventing Inventory buttons from highlighting
-
Fixed a bug preventing Stasis Shield animation from displaying during Ground Battles
PLEASE NOTE: Any players that have recruited Crew from Beer Draw and Advanced Beer Draw from the 17th of April onward will receive the difference in Starbux refunded to their account.
Thank you for all of your provided feedback, leading to many of the fixes noted above. You can join these discussions in the Feedback section of our Official PSS Discord and subreddit.
Good Hunting, Captains!
-SavySoda Team
