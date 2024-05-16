 Skip to content

Knuckle Sandwich update for 16 May 2024

Patch 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 14383928 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 04:19:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good afternoon everyone! It's been a while, but the Knuckle Sandwich 1.3 Update is out now. It features a heap of bug fixes and a few QOL updates that speed up the progression of the game substantially.

Update via Steam to play. Thanks for reading!

Here's a list of what's new:

  • Added area in Arcade where you can replay certain minigames
  • Added more items to late-Chapter #5 shop
  • Less enemies appear in normal playthroughs across the board
  • Moved Fire Extinguisher to speed up Chapter #4 story progression
  • Added colours and patterns to the warp pads to make it a little easier to navigate
  • Adjusted layout of Apricot Maze to make it faster to navigate
  • Adjusted layout of Lost Beach to make it faster to navigate
  • Added an extra Dolus to make navigating the cruise ship a little faster
  • Made some Skills a little better
  • Made the torch a little stronger
  • Made it so you can toss Key Items if they are still in your inventory after they're meant to be used up
  • Minor dialogue adjustments
      • Fixed Naps & Snusan textbox in Chapter #5
  • Fixed depth issue in Apricot Maze
  • Fixed depth issue in Grouse Gully
  • Fixed dialogue issue in Error Zone
  • Fixed collision issue in Error Zone
  • Fixed issue where removing Soup from inventory would overwrite Protag's item
  • Fixed issue with trading Arcade Token and Leotard
  • Fixed issue where Pineapple Bats would disappear when running from battle
  • Fixed issue where Signed Photo wouldn't turn up in Other Pocket even if it said it did
  • Fixed issue where an item from North City would disappear when leaving the room
  • Fixed issue with detecting repeat moves during Chapter #5 boss fight
  • Fixed issue where healing items could be repeated during Chapter #5 boss
  • Fixed some typos...

