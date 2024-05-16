Good afternoon everyone! It's been a while, but the Knuckle Sandwich 1.3 Update is out now. It features a heap of bug fixes and a few QOL updates that speed up the progression of the game substantially.
Update via Steam to play. Thanks for reading!
Here's a list of what's new:
- Added area in Arcade where you can replay certain minigames
- Added more items to late-Chapter #5 shop
- Less enemies appear in normal playthroughs across the board
- Moved Fire Extinguisher to speed up Chapter #4 story progression
- Added colours and patterns to the warp pads to make it a little easier to navigate
- Adjusted layout of Apricot Maze to make it faster to navigate
- Adjusted layout of Lost Beach to make it faster to navigate
- Added an extra Dolus to make navigating the cruise ship a little faster
- Made some Skills a little better
- Made the torch a little stronger
- Made it so you can toss Key Items if they are still in your inventory after they're meant to be used up
- Minor dialogue adjustments
-
-
- Fixed Naps & Snusan textbox in Chapter #5
-
- Fixed depth issue in Apricot Maze
- Fixed depth issue in Grouse Gully
- Fixed dialogue issue in Error Zone
- Fixed collision issue in Error Zone
- Fixed issue where removing Soup from inventory would overwrite Protag's item
- Fixed issue with trading Arcade Token and Leotard
- Fixed issue where Pineapple Bats would disappear when running from battle
- Fixed issue where Signed Photo wouldn't turn up in Other Pocket even if it said it did
- Fixed issue where an item from North City would disappear when leaving the room
- Fixed issue with detecting repeat moves during Chapter #5 boss fight
- Fixed issue where healing items could be repeated during Chapter #5 boss
- Fixed some typos...
Changed files in this update