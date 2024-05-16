Share · View all patches · Build 14383928 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 04:19:07 UTC by Wendy

Good afternoon everyone! It's been a while, but the Knuckle Sandwich 1.3 Update is out now. It features a heap of bug fixes and a few QOL updates that speed up the progression of the game substantially.

Update via Steam to play. Thanks for reading!

Here's a list of what's new: