 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

幻日のヨハネ - NUMAZU in the MIRAGE - update for 16 May 2024

Patch Release Notification (Ver.1.0.12)

Share · View all patches · Build 14383896 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 07:06:30 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Announcement

  • We have released patch Ver.1.0.12, which fixes the following issues.

Fix Details

  • Fixed an issue where the dialog could not be closed when receiving rewards from the "Request Log".
  • Fixed minor issues.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2459751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link