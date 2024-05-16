Patch Release Notification (Ver.1.0.12)

Announcement
- We have released patch Ver.1.0.12, which fixes the following issues.
Fix Details
- Fixed an issue where the dialog could not be closed when receiving rewards from the "Request Log".
- Fixed minor issues.
Thank you.
