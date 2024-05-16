alpha playtest: version 0.46

Share · View all patches · Build 14383887 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 03:09:21 UTC by Wendy

bug fixes and improvements:

fixed the bug where pausing while your inventory is up would cause the inventory to stay up while the pause menu is up, which would also cause problems when you unpause

slightly lowered the amount the camera tilts up when jumping.

once again improved the first levels landscape.

new features:

first iteration of a working inventory. its mostly level based, so you have different inventories per level, since you only need some items for specific levels, and the rest... well... you don't need those items for the rest.

to use a specific item in your inventory, it has to be selected.

new objective.

when completing some objectives, the game will now autosave.