A Night On The Farm update for 16 May 2024

Patch Notes for May 15, 2024 (Build 1.4)

16 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all! Here's Build 1.4! (The "SUPER PERFORMANCE BOOST" build!)

This update increases the game's performance across the board by drastically reducing CPU Draw Calls and using some new optimization techniques.

The game will now run at a constant 90 FPS on Steam Deck OLED! (99.9% of the time.)

I also fixed a few "fringe case" bugs that I stumbled into while updating/testing this new version.

Now that the game runs silky-smooth this might be the last update for a while, unless someone reports a new bug.

As always, thanks a bunch for the amazing support and all the kind words about the game! Happy Farming!

