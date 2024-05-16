 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Prescience update for 16 May 2024

Full Version! Patch 1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14383695 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 04:19:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, friend! I'm Hang. Are you ready for the full version? Here are the rescent updates:


  1. 14 new enemies and 2 new scenes for new classes Zhaoxi and Sitian.


2. New the pot page and initial skill page: you can now drag and drop to intereact


3. Hover on treasure card in chest battle to view the passive effect.

  1. Keyboard hotkey：
  • Press escape to close window
  • Press space to skip turn
  • Press QWERASDFZXCV to pick chess

  1. New achievements

  2. New tutorial

Special thanks to everyone who helped me during early access.
Your support really helps me finish Prescience, my frist solo developed game.
I know that it's not perfect in many ways.
I also wish to put in more contents. (more passives, more enemies, even a new class)
But right now Prescience cannot support my life.
So I have to move on to the next game.
I will keep fixing bugs for Prescience in the future.
Again, thank you for all your support! Wish you happy everyday <3

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2065871
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2065872
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link