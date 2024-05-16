Full Version! Patch 1.0

Hey, friend! I'm Hang. Are you ready for the full version? Here are the rescent updates:





14 new enemies and 2 new scenes for new classes Zhaoxi and Sitian.



2. New the pot page and initial skill page: you can now drag and drop to intereact



3. Hover on treasure card in chest battle to view the passive effect.

Keyboard hotkey：

Press escape to close window

Press space to skip turn

Press QWERASDFZXCV to pick chess

New achievements New tutorial

Special thanks to everyone who helped me during early access.

Your support really helps me finish Prescience, my frist solo developed game.

I know that it's not perfect in many ways.

I also wish to put in more contents. (more passives, more enemies, even a new class)

But right now Prescience cannot support my life.

So I have to move on to the next game.

I will keep fixing bugs for Prescience in the future.

Again, thank you for all your support! Wish you happy everyday <3