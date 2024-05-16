Full Version! Patch 1.0

Hey, friend! I'm Hang. Are you ready for the full version? Here are the rescent updates:
- 14 new enemies and 2 new scenes for new classes Zhaoxi and Sitian.
2. New the pot page and initial skill page: you can now drag and drop to intereact
3. Hover on treasure card in chest battle to view the passive effect.
- Keyboard hotkey：
- Press escape to close window
- Press space to skip turn
- Press QWERASDFZXCV to pick chess
-
New achievements
-
New tutorial
Special thanks to everyone who helped me during early access.
Your support really helps me finish Prescience, my frist solo developed game.
I know that it's not perfect in many ways.
I also wish to put in more contents. (more passives, more enemies, even a new class)
But right now Prescience cannot support my life.
So I have to move on to the next game.
I will keep fixing bugs for Prescience in the future.
Again, thank you for all your support! Wish you happy everyday <3
