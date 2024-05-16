Minor Update #4 Some bug fixes flash issue fixes

Add
Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 Shop room added weapons, can be switched
Add the date and countdown that shows "Next Update" to the main screen
Increased the Sun Sword's contact damage to enemies by 7. Now a Sun sword that lands on the ground deals damage to enemies it touches
Repair
Flash back issue fixed
Fixed an issue where shaman's damage was not scaled by Fangs Curse
The first level increases the spider's hand lift time
Gemini boss health and blood bars are not scaled by fangs Curse
Gemini boss arrow pointing to Fireball puck modified picture
Twin boss Ice Ground Damage Adjust damage frequency
Twin boss Fire boss refresh position to move a little, fire snake less than 3 can continue to generate, more than 3 do not generate
Before boss level, the store room refresh rate is increased
The final BOSS does not use cladding materials, and always keeps the primary color, so that the player can distinguish between fire and ice
Rune composition interface and Rune Recast interface There is a visual error in the right mouse button loading of runes after opening the backpack
When Cold Enchantment hits an enemy, delete the text prompt to adjust the size of the image effect
Incorrect model chamfer plus smooth group
Hard interleaved problem adjustment
art of shader makes the picture more refined
Light and shadow optimization
Future updates
New rune series, related to the previous element class runes. It has to do with burning, lightning, secret springs, frost spirits. Will be able to summon the guard of the corresponding element to assist in battle.
High difficulty adaptation +1
You can find a merchant in a random room and choose to retain the function of backpack runes
You can find a merchant in a random room to switch between core runes and non-core runes
Small game room x1
Added the option to open and close advices in Settings
Added doorway hints that players will drop weapons and runes in their packs during the session
Add the current weapon attack variant to the blacksmith each time the cost gem changes
High Difficulty added save, now reset every time you enter the game.
Changed files in this update