Minor Update #4 Some bug fixes flash issue fixes

Add

Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 Shop room added weapons, can be switched

Add the date and countdown that shows "Next Update" to the main screen

Increased the Sun Sword's contact damage to enemies by 7. Now a Sun sword that lands on the ground deals damage to enemies it touches

Repair

Flash back issue fixed

Fixed an issue where shaman's damage was not scaled by Fangs Curse

The first level increases the spider's hand lift time

Gemini boss health and blood bars are not scaled by fangs Curse

Gemini boss arrow pointing to Fireball puck modified picture

Twin boss Ice Ground Damage Adjust damage frequency

Twin boss Fire boss refresh position to move a little, fire snake less than 3 can continue to generate, more than 3 do not generate

Before boss level, the store room refresh rate is increased

The final BOSS does not use cladding materials, and always keeps the primary color, so that the player can distinguish between fire and ice

Rune composition interface and Rune Recast interface There is a visual error in the right mouse button loading of runes after opening the backpack

When Cold Enchantment hits an enemy, delete the text prompt to adjust the size of the image effect

Incorrect model chamfer plus smooth group

Hard interleaved problem adjustment

art of shader makes the picture more refined

Light and shadow optimization

New rune series, related to the previous element class runes. It has to do with burning, lightning, secret springs, frost spirits. Will be able to summon the guard of the corresponding element to assist in battle.

High difficulty adaptation +1

You can find a merchant in a random room and choose to retain the function of backpack runes

You can find a merchant in a random room to switch between core runes and non-core runes

Small game room x1

Added the option to open and close advices in Settings

Added doorway hints that players will drop weapons and runes in their packs during the session

Add the current weapon attack variant to the blacksmith each time the cost gem changes

High Difficulty added save, now reset every time you enter the game.