[Update] Patch Notes: May 16th

Here's a rundown of some of the major updates in today's patch!

* Season 19: Viking (5/19 - 9/4)

For details, please refer to the Season 19 Pass Preview.

* Counter Exchange (5/16 - 6/12)

For more information, please refer to the Counter Exchange Preview.

* Dueling Dehancements Event (5/16 - 6/12)

Earn rewards by playing for 30 minutes every day during the event.

* New Transcendence Class Promotion (5/16 - 6/12)

Two new Transcendence Classes (Evita and Angelina) will make a special appearance in Class Decoders and Premium Class Decoders during the event.

---------- Details ----------

Season 19: Viking (5/19 - 9/4)

For details, please refer to the Season 19 Pass Preview.

Black Market Opens Early The Black Market will open early for players who reach Rank 100. Upon reaching Rank 100 on the current Season Pass, Season Missions will end while missions that offer Black Market Badges will refresh. New Items Added: Sunflower Hat, M249 Ra (Parts Applied), Thunderbolt Anubis, Sapientia Anubis, Dual Katana Anubis, Anubis Guard Normal Zombie (Costume)



Season Pass Discount Coupon Description: Reduces the purchase price of the next Season Pass. The Discount Coupon is given to those who have reached Season Pass Rank 100. Logging in during the following season will automatically redeem the coupon. (For example, if you receive the Discount Coupon during Season 19, it will reduce the price of the Season 20 Pass.) If you do not log in during the following season, however, the coupon will be automatically removed. (For example, if you received the coupon in Season 19, but didn't log in during Season 20, the discount will not be applied if you returned during Season 21.)

Buying Previous Season Passes A page where previous season items can be purchased will become available to those who reach Rank 100 on the Season Pass! This page starts with the player's progress from the past season, and they can purchase Season Pass Ranks to obtain items. Available Previous Season Passes: Seasons 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 The Black Market can be accessed from the [Missions] menu after reaching Rank 100. All Black Market Badges you've obtained will disappear once a new season begins.

Season Reward Weapons Hammer Valhalla

This giant hammer has a low rate of fire but includes a secondary mode that can be used to knock back oncoming zombies. SKULL-2 Valhalla

Using seven rounds of highly improved .50-caliber rounds, the SKULL-2 can be used in manual or full-auto mode, providing superior firepower and lethal damage to zombies. MG3 Valhalla

With 200 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, this machine gun would be the centerpiece of any offensive! However, the slow speed and lack of accuracy due to its weight are considered weaknesses. USAS-12 Conqueror

The power of the ancient Vikings infused with a USAS12. Its special attack summons a Viking Axe that can be thrown at nearby enemies.

Zombie Costumes Viking Deimos (Costume)

Allows the use of Viking Deimos Zombie. This will change the appearance of your Deimos Zombie.

Weapon Paints Viking Weapon Paint

Eligible Weapons: MG3 / TAR-21 / Battle PP-19 Bizon / Starlight Rolling Shooter / Infinity Laser Fist / P90 / M950 / Special Duck Foot Gun / Newcomen / Devastator

Costumes





Viking Head (Head) Viking Shield (Back) Viking Hammer (Waist)

Sprays





SD Viking Shiho Spray SD Viking Miho Spray Viking Spray

Nameplates

Season Pass Nameplate (19)

Damage Fonts

Season Pass Font (19)

Medals



Season 19 Pioneer Medal (Pass) Season 19 Conqueror Medal (Highest Rank Reached)



[h3]League Season 15 (5/16 - 8/21)

Details Items have been added to the Achievement Shop. New Items Added: Flustered Emoji Spray (Ji Yoon Choi), Bleh Emoji Spray (Ji Yoon Choi), Grin Emoji Spray (Ji Yoon Choi), Sad Emoji Spray (Ji Yoon Choi), Heart Emoji Spray (Ji Yoon Choi), Laugh Emoji Spray (Ji Yoon Choi), Angry Emoji Spray (Ji Yoon Choi), Wink Emoji Spray (Ji Yoon Choi)

Zombie League Rewards Master: Zombie League Master Zombification + Whip Sword (20 Days) + Lynn (20 Days) + Kai (20 Days) + Grade 6 Parts Reward Box x3 Diamond: Achievement Point 5 Box x2 + Diamond League Weapon Selection Box x2 + Diamond League Class Selection Box x2 + Grade 5 Parts Reward Box x5 Platinum: Achievement Point 5 Box + Transcendence Weapon Pass (10 Days) + Grade 4 Parts Reward Box x10 Gold: Gold League Weapon Selection Box + Mummy Stamper (20 Days) Silver: Silver League Weapon Selection Box + Chef Heavy Zombie (20 Days)

Zombie Scenario League Rewards Master: Whip Sword (20 Days) + Lynn (20 Days) + Kai (20 Days) + Titan's Will Add-On x100 + Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x100 Diamond: Achievement Point 5 Box x2 + Diamond League Weapon Selection Box x2 + Diamond League Class Selection Box x2 + Weakness Analysis Add-On x75 + Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x75 Platinum: Achievement Point 5 Box + Transcendence Weapon Pass (10 Days) + Tide Turner Add-On x50 + Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x50 Gold: Gold League Weapon Selection Box + Reinforced Attack Add-On x20 + Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x20 Silver: Silver League Weapon Selection Box + Capital Add-On x20 + Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x20

Box Contents Diamond League Class Selection Box Contents (20 Days / Select 1): Mirage, Anemone, Ismael, Ethan, Roy, Romy, Agent Ritsuka (new), and Pop Star Alin (new) Diamond League Weapon Selection Box Contents (20 Days / Select 1): Devastator, Satellite Mine, Laevateinn, and Failnaught Gold League Weapon Selection Box Contents (20 Days / Select 1): Eternity Laser Fist, NEGEV NG7 Ajax, Psychic Harmonium, and Spell Lance Scarlet Rose (new) Silver League Weapon Selection Box Contents (20 Days / Select 1): X-TRACKER, Magnum Launcher, Thunder Ghost Walker, and Dual Beretta Gunslinger (new)



Event Information

[h3]Counter Exchange (5/16 - 6/12)

For more information, please refer to the Counter Exchange Preview.

Earn CP during the event and exchange it for an item of your choice through the Counter Exchange.

Special Rewards This is a special category of items that have difficult unlock requirements. (Unlock requirements are based on the total CP (CSO Event Points) an item requires.) Price (CP): 20 Unlock Requirements (CP Total Amount): 210 Special Rewards: 2021 Transcendence Class Selection Box Period/Quantity: x1 Exchange Limit per Account: 1 time Daily Exchange Limit: 1 time 2021 Transcendence Class Selection Box Contents (Select 1) Dragon Knight Kyrix High Elf Natasha Anemone Mirage Ethan Ismael Roy Romy (You won't receive exclusive costumes from selecting classes found in 2021 Selection Boxes.)

Seasonal Rewards This is a category of items that are part of a specific season. Seasonal rewards will be updated with additional components after the 5/29 maintenance. Additional CP Collection Events will be updated after the 5/29 maintenance. Daily Exchange Limit: none Price (CP)/Unlock Requirements (CP Total Amount)/Seasonal Rewards/Period/Quantity/Exchange Limits Cute Bunny Balloon Nameplate (300 Days) Propeller Hat Rainbow Cotton Candy 1,000 Mileage Coupon Dehancement Material Parts Box Transcendence Decoder Class Decoder

Normal Items This is a category of items that can be purchased without unlocking them beforehand. As for Normal Items, the exchange limit per account will be reset after the 5/29 maintenance. Additional CP Collection Events will be updated after the 5/29 maintenance. Price (CP)/Normal Items/Period/Quantity/Exchange Limits Spell Lance Scarlet Rose (1 Day) NEGEV NG-7 Ajax (1 Day) Psychic Harmonium (1 Day) Trinity Grenade (1 Day) Ismael (1 Day) Ethan (1 Day) Mirage (1 Day) Anemone (1 Day) Rare Decoder Unique Decoder Unique Premium Decoder Event Decoder Grade 3 Parts Reward Box Grade 4 Parts Reward Box Grade 5 Parts Reward Box Random -1 Dehancement Material 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box Zombie Damage Meter (1 Days) Exploration Success Rate-Up +10% Exploration Success Rate-Up +20% Exploration Level Enhancement EXP Coupon 2x EXP UP (1 Day) All CP will be removed during maintenance on 6/12



Try The Counter Exchange CP Event! (5/16 - 6/12)

Earn CP by completing missions during the event.

How to Participate Earn 1 CP for every 15 Kill Points by zombie kills or assists as a human, or infections as a zombie in Zombie Mode (up to 8 CP per day). Clear 1 session after scoring 100 Kill Points in Zombie Scenario mode on Hard or higher: 1 CP (up to 8 CP per day) Every 20 minutes of in-game playtime: 1 CP (up to 2 CP per day) Earn 1 CP when you complete 2 of the following missions (up to 1 CP per day): Click on the Event Missions tab to check your Event Missions. Purchase a Point Transcendence Decoder or a Point Class Decoder from the Shop. Go on an Exploration once.

How to Earn Kill Points Zombie Kills as a Human: 3 Points (bots excluded) Zombie Assists as a Human: 1 Point (bots excluded) Human Infections as a Zombie: 4 Points (bots excluded) Human Infection Assists as Zombie: 0 Points

Details You can earn up to 10 CP a day. Daily Missions are reset every day at midnight. You can earn playtime on all modes, including Studio Mode. Other than playtime, in-game missions do not count towards participation in Studio Mode. You can only participate in rooms with 3 or more players. Autohunt kills are excluded regardless of mode. Compatible Zombie Modes: Zombie Classic / Zombie Mutant / Zombie Hero / Zombie Z / Zombie Evolution Excluded Zombie Scenario Maps: Double Gate / Lost City / Survival: Trap / Survival: Groundwater / Pursuit: Chaos You must play for at least 5 minutes to get credit for Zombie Scenario mode missions. All CP will be removed during maintenance on 6/12.



Dueling Dehancements Event (5/16 - 6/12)

Earn rewards by playing for 30 minutes every day during the event.

Total Rewards Cleared 1 time: Rare Decoder x5 + 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x1 Cleared 2 times: Rare Decoder x5 + 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x2 Cleared 3 times: Rare Decoder x5 + 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x3 + Dehancement Material Parts Box x1 Cleared 4 times: Rare Decoder x7 + 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x1 Cleared 5 times: Rare Decoder x7 + 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x2 Cleared 6 times: Rare Decoder x7 + 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x3 + Dehancement Material Parts Box x1 Cleared 7 times: Rare Decoder x10 + 200 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x1 Cleared 8 times: Rare Decoder x20+ 200 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x2 + Dehancement Material Parts Box x1

Dehancement Material Parts Box Contents (Select 1) Damage -1 Dehancement Material Parts x10 Weight -1 Dehancement Material Parts x10 Accuracy -1 Dehancement Material Parts x10 Fire Rate -1 Dehancement Material Parts x10 Recoil -1 Dehancement Material Parts x10 Ammo -1 Dehancement Material Parts x10

Details After collecting 30 Dehancement Material Parts of a specific property in your Inventory, press the Use button to replace them with a -1 Dehancement Material of that property. Each reward can only be claimed once per day per account. You can only participate in rooms with 3 or more players.



Season Badge Giveaway Event (5/16 - 9/4)

Season badges are given immediately based on the login time for daily missions during Season 19.

Login Time Rewards 30 minutes of login time: Season Badge x5 60 minutes of login time: Season Badge x10 120 minutes of login time: Season Badge x20

Details Daily missions reset every day at midnight. You cannot use a difficulty change item on Event missions.



Zombie Scenario Golden Zombie Kill Event (5/16 - 9/4)

Earn rewards by killing Golden Zombies when you play Zombie Scenario during the Season 19.

Total Amount / Rewards Accumulate 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, and 10 kills to obtain rewards. Obtainable Items (Select 1): Zombie Scenario Add-On Selection Box x2 / Guaranteed Transcendence Class Box / 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x4 / Random -1 Dehancement Material x10 / 2,000 Mileage / Old-time Zombie Costume Box / Golden Zombie Weapon Box

Golden Zombie Weapon Box Contents (Permanent/Bound) M4A1 Dark Knight AK-47 Paladin Warhammer Storm Giant Desert Eagle Crimson Hunter SG552 Lycanthrope Magnum Drill Blade Runebreaker Red Dragon Cannon Python Desperado QBB95 SCAR XM-8 VSK94 K1A MP7A1 USAS12 SVD M24 Grenade AN94 M16A4 Luger P08 FNFNC L85A2 AutoMag V AKM HK416 AW50 BlaserR93 M16A1 AK74U Select 1

Old-time Zombie Costume Box Contents (Permanent/Bound) Santa Light Zombie (Costume) Santa Heavy Zombie (Costume) (Select 1)

Guaranteed Transcendence Class Box Contents (Permanent/Bound) Sonya Lycanthrope Transcendence Blair Transcendence Michaela Transcendence Yuri Transcendence Ji Yoon Choi Elizabeth Crimson Hunter Dorothy Dark Knight Flora Paladin Transcendence Fernando Rose Phoenix (Select 1)

Details Zombie Scenario Add-On Selection Box Contents: 20 of Reinforced Attack, Extended Magazine, Tide Turner, Shadow Blade, Survival Instincts, Explosive Ammo, Free Market, Weakness Analysis, Titan's Will, Regeneration, Swiftfoot, and Capital Add-Ons. Hitting the Golden Zombie once counts as killing it once. Each reward is given only once per account. Up to 3 can be defeated per day. Guaranteed Transcendence Class Box, Old-time Zombie Costume Box, and Golden Zombie Weapon Box's reward items are binding items. Unused Guaranteed Transcendence Class Boxes, Old-time Zombie Costume Boxes, and Golden Zombie Weapon Boxes will be removed on the day that the event ends. The Golden Zombies have a chance to appear when playing for more than 3 minutes in rooms on Normal difficulty or higher. Bound items cannot be used as Auction, Disassembly, or Family Storage items.



Login Supplies Event Guide (5/16 - 6/11 11:59)

When you log-in during the event, you'll get daily and total rewards.

Login Rewards Daily Supply Contents Earn all 4: Dual Sword Phantom Slayer (1 Day), M3 Black Dragon (1 Day), Barrett M95 White Tiger (1 Day), and M249 Phoenix (1 Day) There is a chance that 2 Rare, Unique, or Transcendence weapons (1 Day) will be included. There is a chance that 1 Transcendence Class (1 Day) will be included. All contents of the Daily Attendance Reward Box will be awarded. Transcendence Classes (1 Day): Dorothy Dark Knight, Flora Paladin, Transcendence Ji Yoon Choi, Transcendence Yuri, Sonya Lycanthrope, Elizabeth Crimson Hunter, Transcendence Michaela, Transcendence Fernando, Transcendence Blair, and Rose Phoenix Daily Attendance Reward Box: Damage Display (1 Day), Killer Display (1 Day), Penalty and Loss Invalidation, and Rare Decoder x3 All weapons and classes from the Daily Supply are bound and cannot be used for Auction/Disassembly/Family Storage (Extension X).

Total Login Days / Rewards 5 Days: Psychic Harmonium (20 Days) + Total Attendance Reward Box 10 Days: NEGEV NG-7 Ajax (20 Days) + Total Attendance Reward Box 15 Days: Trinity Grenade (20 Days) + Total Attendance Reward Box 20 Days: Lightning Fury (20 Days) + Cumulative Attendance Reward Box Total Attendance Reward Box contents: C4 Countdown Room Host (5 Days), Shorten Respawn Time (5 Days) Lucky Gunslinger (5 Days), Daily Mission Difficulty Change x15, Exploration Slot Expansion Coupon (7 Days) Attendance rewards will be delivered as rewards instead of Daily/Total Attendance Reward Box items. Rewards can be claimed immediately after logging in, and rewards are available until midnight every day.



New Transcendence Class Promotion (5/16 - 6/12)

Two new Transcendence Classes (Evita and Angelina) will make a special appearance in Class Decoders and Premium Class Decoders during the event.

Probability Premium Class Decoder: Evita and Angelina each have a 2% chance to appear. Class Decoder: Evita and Angelina each have a 0.5% chance to appear.

Evita

The popular and charming cheerleader known as Evita has a secret: she's actually a special agent for the government! Directed to find and locate the super soldier Angelina, one of Douglas Jacob's pet projects, Evita went deep undercover as a cheerleader for one of Angelina's favorite sports teams in order to meet her, all to no avail. However, one day Evita gets lucky and runs into Angelina while being chased by agents of Kronos and is finally able to make contact. Transcendence Class CT Transcendence Class exclusive voices are applied. Paired Weapon: Tyrant's Mace Increased Left-Click / Right-Click Damage Decreased Charge Damage Increased Recharge Time Zombie Scenario Skill: Cheerleading By Example Passive: Movement Speed is slightly increased and Damage Taken is slightly decreased when playing in Zombie Scenario mode with Angelina (Connection effect applied, cannot be stacked). Applies the Shadow Blade Add-On Effect (This can be stacked, which increases the effect) Increases attack power against Elite and Boss monsters. Active: Grants you and any nearby allies Movement Speed Increase and a special barrier in Zombie Scenario modes. If the special barrier is broken while a skill is being cast, you will receive invincibility and a Movement Speed duration increase for a certain amount of time. +10% EXP/Points In Zombie Scenario mode, this character has a higher max level than normal classes. This character adds 1 initial mutation in Zombie Z Mode. This character displays your current speed at the bottom of the screen. This character leaves a unique mark at the target location upon killing an enemy. Marks Zombies at 20% HP or below in Zombie Mode.

Angelina

As a child, Angelina lost her parents in the war and had to join the army to survive. During her time there, she was invited to come back to America with Douglas Jacob, who was visiting the war zone as part of his relief organization. His wealth and her incredible beauty quickly propelled the former soldier on the path to fame and stardom, but in exchange for Jacob's sponsorship, Angelina was coerced to take a special Kronos-developed serum. However, thanks to a unique gene structure that prevents the virus from mutating within her, Angelina awakened from her operation as a powerful Super Soldier. Transcendence Class TR Transcendence Class exclusive voices are applied. Paired Weapon: Tyrant's Mace Slightly increased Left-Click Range / Attack Speed Increased Left-Click Damage Decreased Time Recharge Zombie Scenario Skill: The Life of an Influencer Passive: Movement Speed is slightly increased and Damage Taken is slightly decreased when playing in Zombie Scenario mode with Evita (Connection effect applied, cannot be stacked). Applies the Thorns Add-On Effect (This can be stacked, which increases the effect) Increases attack power against Elite and Boss monsters. Active: Grants the Conceal effect when activated in Zombie Scenario. After Conceal ends, inflicts explosion damage within a set radius and increases the Attack Power for you and your allies (The amount increased is different for you and your allies). +10% EXP/Points In Zombie Scenario mode, this character has a higher max level than normal classes. This character adds 1 initial mutation in Zombie Z Mode. This character displays your current damage at the bottom of the screen. This character leaves a unique mark at the target location upon killing an enemy. Marks Zombies at 20% HP or below in Zombie Mode.



New Transcendence Class Guaranteed Giveaway (5/16 - 6/12)

Get two new guaranteed Transcendence Classes (Evita and Angelina) based on how many Class Decoders and Premium Class Decoders are used during the event!

Conditions and Rewards After reaching 150 Guaranteed Points earned by using a Decoder. After reaching 300 Guaranteed Points earned by using a Decoder. Select either: Evita + Thunderstick or Angelina + Spotlight

Details One Guaranteed Point is awarded each time you use a Class Decoder. Three Guaranteed Points are awarded when you use a Premium Class Decoder. Select Evita to automatically receive the Thunderstick (Permanent).

Select Angelina to automatically receive the Spotlight (Permanent).

Guaranteed Giveaway rewards can only be collected once per account.



New Transcendence Class Medal Giveaway

When you own all items in the new Transcendence Classes set, you will receive the Transcendence Class medal.

Conditions and Items You'll need the permanent versions of Evita, Angelina, Thunderstick, and Spotlight in your inventory in order to receive the Superstar Medal.

Superstar

Honor Points: 10 Description: A medal awarded to those who obtain the permanent versions of Evita, Angelina, Thunderstick, and Spotlight. This medal can be obtained once per account.



Class Decoder Package Sale Promotion (5/16 - 6/12)

Two new Spray types + Class Decoder Package will be on sale during the event.

Package Contents Class Decoder Evita Package: SD Evita Spray (Permanent) + Class Decoder x5



Class Decoder Angelina Package: SD Angelina Spray (Permanent) + Class Decoder x5



These can be purchased only once per account.



Other Information