 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mutagenic update for 16 May 2024

New Melee Skill support

Share · View all patches · Build 14383478 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 02:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update tonight:

Added a new Lightning Melee tagged support: Capacitor Discharging

Hitting a Jolted Enemy has a 50% Chance to cause a bolt of Lightning to strike up to 3 nearby enemies, consuming the Jolt. Damage inflicted by Lightning deals damage equal to the initial Hit Damage multiplied by 200% of the Jolt on the original enemy. Lightning can Critically Strike, but it cannot inflict Ailments.

Also fixed a timing bug with a couple melee abilities.

Currently working on a bunch of new skill supports, as well as some uniques to give new build potential.

Cheers!
zediven

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2082561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link