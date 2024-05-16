New Melee Skill support

Small update tonight:

Added a new Lightning Melee tagged support: Capacitor Discharging

Hitting a Jolted Enemy has a 50% Chance to cause a bolt of Lightning to strike up to 3 nearby enemies, consuming the Jolt. Damage inflicted by Lightning deals damage equal to the initial Hit Damage multiplied by 200% of the Jolt on the original enemy. Lightning can Critically Strike, but it cannot inflict Ailments.

Also fixed a timing bug with a couple melee abilities.

Currently working on a bunch of new skill supports, as well as some uniques to give new build potential.

Cheers!

zediven