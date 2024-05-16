 Skip to content

MAJOR GunQuest update for 16 May 2024

GunQuest Major Update Version 0.2.0.0 - THE BIG ONE

Build 14383423 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 02:32:08 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there GunQuesters! Super excited to finally put this update out! I know the wait has been long, but it's finally here!!! Without further ado, here are the changes:

Major Changes:

  • New Music for Toad Boss!
  • New Silver Hand Assassin boss fight!
  • Controller Support!
  • Save Slot system!
  • New sound effects for multiple enemies!
  • Fully overhauled Menu System!
  • Added Automated Turret: Turret Mk1!
  • Added Hammer for Turret healing/pointing
  • Updated bookshelf lore
  • Added boss shortcuts
  • Overhauled start menu text boxes
  • Tutorial Boxes automatically update on Controller<->Mouse & Keyboard

Minor Changes:

  • Updated interaction prompt based on Controller Type
  • Added sign for Karthop's Shop
  • Added controller vibration
  • Added tile fragments
  • Removed location text in overworld
  • Fixed Gate Entry Quest bug
  • Introduced Automatic Saving
  • Fixed Gate Guard text coloration bug
  • Fixed wagon depth in stages
  • Animated Mayor's House
  • Generalized NPC code
  • Fixed melee enemy hitting multiple times
  • Current Gold now shows in certain dialogues
  • Generalized saving/loading code
  • Autosaving for certain levels
  • General bug fixes
  • Game Text grammar fixes

I'd like to give a genuine thank you to everyone who has been following GunQuest for so long, I'm overwhelmed with the support I receive from the discord, family, friends and anyone else who's willing to listen about how passionate I am for this project. The framework has finally been set. I am very excited to continue developing, and shaping GunQuest going forward along with the community. Cheers!

