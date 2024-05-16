GunQuest Major Update Version 0.2.0.0 - THE BIG ONE

Hey there GunQuesters! Super excited to finally put this update out! I know the wait has been long, but it's finally here!!! Without further ado, here are the changes:
Major Changes:
- New Music for Toad Boss!
- New Silver Hand Assassin boss fight!
- Controller Support!
- Save Slot system!
- New sound effects for multiple enemies!
- Fully overhauled Menu System!
- Added Automated Turret: Turret Mk1!
- Added Hammer for Turret healing/pointing
- Updated bookshelf lore
- Added boss shortcuts
- Overhauled start menu text boxes
- Tutorial Boxes automatically update on Controller<->Mouse & Keyboard
Minor Changes:
- Updated interaction prompt based on Controller Type
- Added sign for Karthop's Shop
- Added controller vibration
- Added tile fragments
- Removed location text in overworld
- Fixed Gate Entry Quest bug
- Introduced Automatic Saving
- Fixed Gate Guard text coloration bug
- Fixed wagon depth in stages
- Animated Mayor's House
- Generalized NPC code
- Fixed melee enemy hitting multiple times
- Current Gold now shows in certain dialogues
- Generalized saving/loading code
- Autosaving for certain levels
- General bug fixes
- Game Text grammar fixes
I'd like to give a genuine thank you to everyone who has been following GunQuest for so long, I'm overwhelmed with the support I receive from the discord, family, friends and anyone else who's willing to listen about how passionate I am for this project. The framework has finally been set. I am very excited to continue developing, and shaping GunQuest going forward along with the community. Cheers!
