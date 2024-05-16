GunQuest Major Update Version 0.2.0.0 - THE BIG ONE

Hey there GunQuesters! Super excited to finally put this update out! I know the wait has been long, but it's finally here!!! Without further ado, here are the changes:

Major Changes:

New Music for Toad Boss!

New Silver Hand Assassin boss fight!

Controller Support!

Save Slot system!

New sound effects for multiple enemies!

Fully overhauled Menu System!

Added Automated Turret: Turret Mk1!

Added Hammer for Turret healing/pointing

Updated bookshelf lore

Added boss shortcuts

Overhauled start menu text boxes

Tutorial Boxes automatically update on Controller<->Mouse & Keyboard

Minor Changes:

Updated interaction prompt based on Controller Type

Added sign for Karthop's Shop

Added controller vibration

Added tile fragments

Removed location text in overworld

Fixed Gate Entry Quest bug

Introduced Automatic Saving

Fixed Gate Guard text coloration bug

Fixed wagon depth in stages

Animated Mayor's House

Generalized NPC code

Fixed melee enemy hitting multiple times

Current Gold now shows in certain dialogues

Generalized saving/loading code

Autosaving for certain levels

General bug fixes

Game Text grammar fixes

I'd like to give a genuine thank you to everyone who has been following GunQuest for so long, I'm overwhelmed with the support I receive from the discord, family, friends and anyone else who's willing to listen about how passionate I am for this project. The framework has finally been set. I am very excited to continue developing, and shaping GunQuest going forward along with the community. Cheers!