Hotfix v1.1.1p1

Hey Archfiends,

We just pushed a quick lil Hotifx following today's patch to resolve some issues where games wouldn't load properly if there were ongoing masked rituals in play, which should be resolved now.

We'll be leaving turn timers paused for a little while longer to ensure proper propagation of this fix. If you experience any ongoing connection issues (like turn timers zeroing out or error messages) please just exit the client - do not forfeit/abandon your games! - download the update via Steam, and dive back in. If you were in a sessional game, it will remain in progress and you will be able to re-enter via the main menu.

Cheers, pals!

<3 LoG