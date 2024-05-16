Weekly Update | Optimization & Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14383280 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 03:26:08 UTC by Wendy

Optimization -

Adjusted the cost of the Event - Energy Resource Sage to 3 days.

Bug Fix -

Fixed the issue of inconstancy of the preview and actual effects of the Treasure - Counter Triple Shots against the Enemy - Saint.

This week was supposed to be the update of a new Pilot, but truth be told, updating pilots takes a significant amount of our resources and time, so we've decided to slow down the frequency of pilot updates. Instead, we're more focusing on the design of the third Spaceship, which we believe is more anticipated.

Progress on the Third Spaceship:

After a week of testing, the number of Units has been reduced from 85 to 75. The main playstyle of the spaceship has been roughly determined as well. To diversify the gameplay experience, we are also adding flairs to create more gameplay combinations.

Here's a sneak peek at a legendary Attack Unit for the third Spaceship - Blue Dagger (TBD).

Blue Dagger - Legendary - Orange, Blue, Blue.

When Blue Energy is loaded, empty slots will be filled with the same Energy.

This would complete the set of the three-color legendary daggers!

