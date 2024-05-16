 Skip to content

Virtua Unlimited Project 虚拟无限计划 update for 16 May 2024

v1.0.0.10_20240515_1C update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed an issue where the previous effects would remain when "Wind Vanguard" is activated consecutively.
  2. Added a feature where, after using "Slash" during the "Wind Vanguard" state, the sprint state will continue.
  3. Adjusted some of the Japanese text content in the database and extensions.

