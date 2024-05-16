- Fixed an issue where the previous effects would remain when "Wind Vanguard" is activated consecutively.
- Added a feature where, after using "Slash" during the "Wind Vanguard" state, the sprint state will continue.
- Adjusted some of the Japanese text content in the database and extensions.
Virtua Unlimited Project 虚拟无限计划 update for 16 May 2024
v1.0.0.10_20240515_1C update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
