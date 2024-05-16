 Skip to content

Cosmic Horror Tales Playtest update for 16 May 2024

Playtest patch 1.3

Build 14383150 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 02:09:21 UTC

Hello, this is Moss Tower. I'm very happy with all the support Cosmic Horror Tales has received.

I would like to announce some improvements based on the feedback I received from you. The changes are as follows:

  • A new saving point was added.
  • Roll or talk? Henry will no longer be able to do both at the same time.
  • Puzzle boxes will stay in its place.
  • Light will stay turned ON or OFF between rooms.
  • SFX and music quality improved.

Thank you very much for your feedback, we will continue to improve CHT to make the gaming experience more and more ~~terrifying ~~immersive.

