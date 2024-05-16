Playtest patch 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 14383150 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 02:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this is Moss Tower. I'm very happy with all the support Cosmic Horror Tales has received.

I would like to announce some improvements based on the feedback I received from you. The changes are as follows:

A new saving point was added.

Roll or talk? Henry will no longer be able to do both at the same time.

Puzzle boxes will stay in its place.

Light will stay turned ON or OFF between rooms.

SFX and music quality improved.

Thank you very much for your feedback, we will continue to improve CHT to make the gaming experience more and more ~~terrifying ~~immersive.