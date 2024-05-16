Playtest patch 1.3

Hello, this is Moss Tower. I'm very happy with all the support Cosmic Horror Tales has received.
I would like to announce some improvements based on the feedback I received from you. The changes are as follows:
- A new saving point was added.
- Roll or talk? Henry will no longer be able to do both at the same time.
- Puzzle boxes will stay in its place.
- Light will stay turned ON or OFF between rooms.
- SFX and music quality improved.
Thank you very much for your feedback, we will continue to improve CHT to make the gaming experience more and more ~~terrifying ~~immersive.
Changed files in this update