As of today (Wednesday) Aeruta has released in Early Access!

📢 A bread revolution across the world now begins!

The action RPG about baking delicious breads has been released for Early Access as of today May 15th 8:00pm (PST).

[previewyoutube=nEq7vO7x0Po;full]PVのURL[/previewyoutube]

The very first indie game published by the Taiwanese game developer FromDawn Games, Aeruta is the story of a brave fox girl named Chaya, who dreams of becoming a hero. Through an unexpected turn of events, she somehow ends up working part time at a bakery while also embarking on perilous dungeon adventures in this hybrid action RPG.

The game’s demo has already been released, so why not give it a try!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2286780

You won’t want to miss all of the wonderful adjustments and changes made to the game following all of the feedback from users who tried the demo. This version will be a great improvement!

■Features available in Early Access

Access to all stages on the first island

Try out using a whip or rolling pin to experiment with different fighting styles

3 unique bosses to battle against

Bake 10 different kinds of breads

We hope you’ll keep following along as we are working hard to deliver the best gaming experience possible for everyone!

A special sale will be held to celebrate the Early Access release!

To commemorate the occasion, for a limited time you can purchase Aeruta Early Access for a special 10% discount off the regular price. Be sure not to miss this sale during the one week period that it's active!

Discord：https://discord.com/invite/FF7MGuZKt2

Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/fromdawn0024

Twitter：https://twitter.com/Aeruta_official