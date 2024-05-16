 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bewitching Sinners update for 16 May 2024

Patch 1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 14383037 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 01:13:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug where you can skip finding Quill on the 17/05 by going on to date Thane in the upper gardens which caused plot skipping and Quill not showing up later.

Changed files in this update

64-bitEnglish Depot 2615671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link