0.202_HotFix

Build 14383020 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 01:09:23 UTC

-HotFix: game freezes in battle. -I update some code that may be causing this bug. - More testing is needed to check if this bug shows up again.

-Fix: Hidden BOSS doge will now passively restore void energy.

-Now the game shows how many combo and total dmg you did in one attack.

-Bad news for all test subjects: Due to inflation, the price of a meal at "The Feast" has increased to 10VC. Also it shows what buff you get in a text box.

-Fix a bug causing a monster's skill " soul fireball" to deal 0 dmg.

-Fix a bug causing some text with icons like item/weapons/armors etc. to look like “\tl{abc}”