Practisim Designer update for 16 May 2024

Quick update to address Cel Shading & other fixes. Added FOV Setting

  • New Functionality

    • Field of View Settings

  • Bug Fixes

    • Fixed weird cel shade behavior when switching to/from WSB
    • Fixed weird ADS lean after dismissing main menu
    • Fixed simplify background not working properly
    • Fixed face text to camera not working properly
    • Fixed Weird rotation when clicking on modifier to move a multiselected group
    • Removed table & barrels from PB Bay 3
    • Fixed steel plate numbering after exiting stage brief

