New Functionality
- Field of View Settings
Bug Fixes
- Fixed weird cel shade behavior when switching to/from WSB
- Fixed weird ADS lean after dismissing main menu
- Fixed simplify background not working properly
- Fixed face text to camera not working properly
- Fixed Weird rotation when clicking on modifier to move a multiselected group
- Removed table & barrels from PB Bay 3
- Fixed steel plate numbering after exiting stage brief
Practisim Designer update for 16 May 2024
Quick update to address Cel Shading & other fixes. Added FOV Setting
Patchnotes via Steam Community
