Chamberflame update for 16 May 2024

Update v0.4.1 - Choose an Artifact

Last edited 16 May 2024 – 01:09:19 UTC

v0.4.1
-Player now has a choice of 3 artifacts to kickoff a run!

-Increased all enemy health slightly.
-Reduced Yeti's charge attack speed slightly.
-Reduced Yeti's movement speed slightly.

-Buffed "Sacred Flame" with increased bullet homing. Homing now scales to bullets current speed.
-Fixed "Hollow-point" not doing enough damage post-loop.
-Fixed "Crown of Ice" not freezing enemies.

-Fixed certain visual bugs.

<DEMO ONLY CHANGES>
-Gun rarity scales up every loop.
-Less starting dialogue.
-Made Loop 4 much more difficult.

