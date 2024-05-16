Update v0.4.1 - Choose an Artifact

v0.4.1
-Player now has a choice of 3 artifacts to kickoff a run!
-Increased all enemy health slightly.
-Reduced Yeti's charge attack speed slightly.
-Reduced Yeti's movement speed slightly.
-Buffed "Sacred Flame" with increased bullet homing. Homing now scales to bullets current speed.
-Fixed "Hollow-point" not doing enough damage post-loop.
-Fixed "Crown of Ice" not freezing enemies.
-Fixed certain visual bugs.
<DEMO ONLY CHANGES>
-Gun rarity scales up every loop.
-Less starting dialogue.
-Made Loop 4 much more difficult.
Changed files in this update