Update v0.4.1 - Choose an Artifact

Share · View all patches · Build 14382842 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 01:09:19 UTC by Wendy

v0.4.1

-Player now has a choice of 3 artifacts to kickoff a run!

-Increased all enemy health slightly.

-Reduced Yeti's charge attack speed slightly.

-Reduced Yeti's movement speed slightly.

-Buffed "Sacred Flame" with increased bullet homing. Homing now scales to bullets current speed.

-Fixed "Hollow-point" not doing enough damage post-loop.

-Fixed "Crown of Ice" not freezing enemies.

-Fixed certain visual bugs.

<DEMO ONLY CHANGES>

-Gun rarity scales up every loop.

-Less starting dialogue.

-Made Loop 4 much more difficult.