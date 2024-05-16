Patch Update [15 May]

This is a minor update to patch some UI issues with the Question Editor tool.

Fixed Workshop upload causing missing logo

Fixed alignment of Workshop editor window

Fixed position of text on Workshop uploader UI

Workshop uploader auto-description and title changed

A Linux Port?

We recently spoke with Linux Game Consortium who wanted to know if Robot Trivia Funtime might get a Linux port. You can read the article here. We've been thinking about it in the short future, having something of a soft spot for gaming on Ubuntu ourselves.