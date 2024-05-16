 Skip to content

Robot Trivia Funtime update for 16 May 2024

Patch Update [15 May]

16 May 2024

This is a minor update to patch some UI issues with the Question Editor tool.

  • Fixed Workshop upload causing missing logo
  • Fixed alignment of Workshop editor window
  • Fixed position of text on Workshop uploader UI
  • Workshop uploader auto-description and title changed

A Linux Port?

We recently spoke with Linux Game Consortium who wanted to know if Robot Trivia Funtime might get a Linux port. You can read the article here. We've been thinking about it in the short future, having something of a soft spot for gaming on Ubuntu ourselves.

