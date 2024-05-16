Update Announcement V 1.1.136

Share · View all patches · Build 14382779 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 04:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Greetings blacksmiths,

We are excited to introduce a new update for our game, packed with exciting additions, improvements, and bug fixes. Here’s what you can expect:

Additions

Temple

• Explore the newly added temple!

• Players can now change their names from the temple.

Weapon Pricing

• Determine the profitability of crafted weapons. As profitability increases, the chance of selling decreases.

Disposal Well

• Dispose of unwanted ore, weapons, and weapon parts by tossing them into the disposal well.

New Lore and Tutorial Books

• Delve deeper into the game's lore with new books.

• Learn how to make a perfect alloy with our new book Alloy Mastery.

15 New Medieval and Tavern Music Tracks

• Immerse yourself in the ambiance with new music tracks.

Improvements / Balance

Save System Update

• Various items, including weapon parts, chopped wood pieces, coals in furnaces, and molten ores in smelting buckets, are now saved at the end of each day.

Furnaces

• Reduced coal consumption rate (2 coal per minute on idle).

• The heating speed of the furnaces was increased by using bellows.

Player

• Added a field of view option to the settings menu for adjusting the camera's field of view.

• Exiting the shop with blacksmith tools (hammer, shovel, smelting bucket) has been disabled.

Weapon Preview Menu

• View the handle leather type added to weapons.

• Adjust weapon sales/profitability ratio from the weapon preview menu.

Weapon Pricing

• Balanced weapon selling prices.

• Balanced ore prices.

• Balanced handle wood prices.

• Balanced handle leather prices.

• Handle leathers and handle length now affect the weapon's selling price.

Smelting Bucket

• Ores in the smelting bucket are now stacked in different colors.

• Quality of melted ores in the bucket is now visible.

• A warning indicator appears when one of the ores in the bucket starts boiling.

Ore

• Ores are now displayed in different colors in the UI panel based on their ore type.

Coal Pile

• The amount of coal owned is now visible from the coal pile.

Gameplay

• Day Length Increased by 50%

• Adjusted Frequency of Special Customers

• Organized Names and Prices of Handle Leathers

• Resolved Some Challenges in Producing High-Quality Alloys

• Assembly Desk

Added Illumination when Used

Adjusted Reset Button Icon for Handle Wrappings

Prices of Handle Wrappings are Now Visible from the Assembly Desk

• Mold

Added Reset Option for the mold

Bug Fixes

• Weapon Design Desk: Corrected some erroneous information in the Blacksmith's Handbook.

• Smelting Bucket: Fixed issue where rapidly taken ore from the smelting bucket would not decrease.

• Mold: Fixed issue where a mold showing 99% filled was displayed as 100%.

• Blacksmith Shop: Improved ground colliders (hitbox).

• Player: Fixed issue where items obtained while running would cause item shake. Removed option to hammer multiple sword parts in Easy difficulty.

• Save System: Fixed bugs related to saving during transition scenes and overwrite save.

We would like to thank all our players who contributed to the development process of Medieval Blacksmith with their valuable feedbacks. If you would like to share your ideas and opinions about Medieval Blacksmithing with us, you can always contact us via our discord channel.

And don't think we've forgotten the other feedback you've given us! We will implement all of these beautiful ideas, one by one, in accordance with the development process.

We hope you enjoy these updates and look forward to your continued support and feedback.

Happy forging blacksmiths!