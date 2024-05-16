Happy Belated Launch and Bug Fixes! (v.1.01)



Happy belated launch! With any game launch comes bugs that I swore I got the first time around! Apologies, I tried to tackle these as soon as I could. Please let me know if you encounter any further issues! Thank you for your support! I'm testing if this update breaks things, so if you encounter any issues I need to know ASAP!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a crash where the game would freeze during the "Siona hug scene".

Fixed an issue where scene selection was unavailable from the main menu.

Adjusted Siona's outfit during one of her monologue scenes to "Casual Wear" (more fitting to the scene).

Known Issues:

The game randomly crashes when accessing certain menus. Still looking into a fix.

Also please check out this post in the community forums if you experience slowdown or have trouble running on Steam Deck. Thank you!