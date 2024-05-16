 Skip to content

Zeta Wolf: First Bite update for 16 May 2024

Happy Belated Launch and Bug Fixes! (v.1.01)

Build 14382499 · Last edited 16 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Happy belated launch! With any game launch comes bugs that I swore I got the first time around! Apologies, I tried to tackle these as soon as I could. Please let me know if you encounter any further issues! Thank you for your support! I'm testing if this update breaks things, so if you encounter any issues I need to know ASAP!

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a crash where the game would freeze during the "Siona hug scene".
  • Fixed an issue where scene selection was unavailable from the main menu.
  • Adjusted Siona's outfit during one of her monologue scenes to "Casual Wear" (more fitting to the scene).

Known Issues:
The game randomly crashes when accessing certain menus. Still looking into a fix.

Also please check out this post in the community forums if you experience slowdown or have trouble running on Steam Deck. Thank you!

