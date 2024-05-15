 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 15 May 2024

Feature Updates

Build 14382293 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 23:32:07 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Background Effect Data Source added.
  • Added a usability (search) feature for commands, which will allow typing in a name.

