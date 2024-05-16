- Penetrators now spawn their jiggle rig at the correct scale, even when armatures have non-neutral scales.
- (Modding) Foliage no longer requires Blender 4.1 to import.
Churn Vector update for 16 May 2024
Hotfix ee136835
Patchnotes via Steam Community
