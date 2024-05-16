 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Churn Vector update for 16 May 2024

Hotfix ee136835

Share · View all patches · Build 14382213 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 06:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Penetrators now spawn their jiggle rig at the correct scale, even when armatures have non-neutral scales.
  • (Modding) Foliage no longer requires Blender 4.1 to import.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2686901
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2686902
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2686903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link