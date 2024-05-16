Thank You for Week 1!

It has been 1 week since The WereCleaner released and we have been blown away by all the love and support. This game has been a passion project for almost a year, so it is incredible to see so many people play the game and share their experiences with us. Thank you, thank you, thank you!

The WereCleaner Community Discord

We've made a public community Discord server! Stop on by to watch speedruns, hear about the latest updates and lore drops, chat with the devs and kill your coworkers.

Join the Discord Server!

Our first game update is live! Nothing crazy has been added for now (let us cook...) but we've addressed many small issues.

Features

Added a 'Delete Save Data' option in the Settings menu

Added the game's logo to the Main Menu

Added a link to the Discord server on the Main Menu

Fixes

Improved mess bar feedback on overlapping messes

Fixed a controller bug when navigating between pause screens

Patched an exploit for multi-step achievement progress

Mobile Release

Some people have asked if we will release on mobile, and the answer is...

We already have, and you can play it now on iOS! This is the entire game, fully playable from start to finish, on your iPhone or iPad! As with the Steam version, the mobile version is totally free without ads.

And for Android users, we're currently testing an Android port! We aren't ready to release quite yet, but we will be conducting a large-scale playtest in our Discord server (hint hint). To release on Google Play, we need 24 testers to play the game, and we'd love your help when we're ready!

What's Next?

First of all, we have a roadmap of additions and bonuses that we're already working on:

Mac release

Android release

Beyond this, we are still discussing post release plans. We'll have more details to share in the coming weeks!

See you soon, buds

The WereCleaner Team