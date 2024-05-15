 Skip to content

JustScroll update for 15 May 2024

Minor Patch to Correct Default Language

Share · View all patches · Build 14382145 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 00:09:20 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ensured that the default language is set to English for unsupported languages.

Again, thank you for your reports and for your support :) The downloads doubled in the last week!

Kind Regards,
Ed

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2675801
  • Loading history…
