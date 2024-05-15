Scream Sound Issue Fixed

If you are having problems joining the lobby in the game, it is caused by the local save of the Steam Online Subsystem. Delete the game and reinstall it from scratch. Go to my computer and find the local in %appdata% and eliminate the session information stored in the Bagel folder. For this, you can delete the Bagel folder. This can happen after the patch. We welcome your feedback and opinions. Please share our mistakes with us so we can create a better experience