 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bagel update for 15 May 2024

Scream Sound Issue Fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 14382036 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 23:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you are having problems joining the lobby in the game, it is caused by the local save of the Steam Online Subsystem. Delete the game and reinstall it from scratch. Go to my computer and find the local in %appdata% and eliminate the session information stored in the Bagel folder. For this, you can delete the Bagel folder. This can happen after the patch. We welcome your feedback and opinions. Please share our mistakes with us so we can create a better experience

Changed files in this update

Depot 2940701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link