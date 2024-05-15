 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

JustScroll update for 15 May 2024

Fixes for Unsupported Languages

Share · View all patches · Build 14381997 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 22:59:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good Day!

Thank you for your support, I was able to fix these issues due to two reports that were sent to my email :) I really appreciate that.

  • Now defaults to English for unsupported languages
  • Fixed crashes on start-up that some people reported

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2675801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link