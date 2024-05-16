 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Axon TD: Uprising update for 16 May 2024

Version 0.5.1 & 0.5.2 Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14381957 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 04:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Recycles have been disabled for use mid-wave. This could be abused to create an endless loop in Survival where you kept forcing Axons to go back and forth.

Map Editor

  • Made the background a bit brighter.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Gravity Generator U2 would not apply the slowing field on adjacent Defenses if they were placed before the upgrade was applied.
  • Fixed being able to interact with the UI while the Tutorial videos were playing.
  • Fixed an issue where the Campaign would throw a constant error if you had no prior progress.
  • Fixed an issue where the first level of Campaign chapter 4 would be unavailable if you had completed chapter 3.
  • Fixed an issue where the mission texts in the campaign would show the completed version before you actually had completed it.
  • Fixed an issue where the campaign text sometimes would overlap two texts at once.
  • Fixed an issue where some mission dialogue wasn't loading.
  • Fixed an issue where altering the path in any way would cause an ArgumentOutOfRangeException.
  • Fixed an issue where the second Boss on Survival Platform wouldn't have an HP bar.
  • Fixed a pathing issue related to pre-placed towers on Rotators.
  • Fixed an issue where placing down an Aura Tower in the map editor would throw an error.
  • Fixed an issue where if you were playing Solo Co-op, the Tech would be greyed out in the third reward, even if you didn't pick it.
  • Fixed a visual error where Linked Squadron would remain linked to parts of the Squadron that had already leaked.
  • Fixed a visual error where HP bars wouldn't get hidden when hiding the UI.
  • Fixed an issue with the new "Deployment Aura" Tech being disabled if you upgraded the Tower that it was active on.
  • Fixed the "Stun on Leak" Tech not working.
  • Fixed an issue where the "Use 40 Power in a wave to get an ADD" displayed incorrectly in the in-game popup.
  • Fixed an issue where the camera was broken in the Swamp Biome.
  • Fixed an issue where leaking and loading a checkpoint would lose you Credits.
  • Fixed some icons having incorrect or missing resource overlays.
  • Fixed some tooltips.

Also, Axon TD: Uprising is on sale for 15% off until Sunday, May 19th.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2296551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link