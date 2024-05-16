Version 0.5.1 & 0.5.2 Hotfixes

General
- Recycles have been disabled for use mid-wave. This could be abused to create an endless loop in Survival where you kept forcing Axons to go back and forth.
Map Editor
- Made the background a bit brighter.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Gravity Generator U2 would not apply the slowing field on adjacent Defenses if they were placed before the upgrade was applied.
- Fixed being able to interact with the UI while the Tutorial videos were playing.
- Fixed an issue where the Campaign would throw a constant error if you had no prior progress.
- Fixed an issue where the first level of Campaign chapter 4 would be unavailable if you had completed chapter 3.
- Fixed an issue where the mission texts in the campaign would show the completed version before you actually had completed it.
- Fixed an issue where the campaign text sometimes would overlap two texts at once.
- Fixed an issue where some mission dialogue wasn't loading.
- Fixed an issue where altering the path in any way would cause an ArgumentOutOfRangeException.
- Fixed an issue where the second Boss on Survival Platform wouldn't have an HP bar.
- Fixed a pathing issue related to pre-placed towers on Rotators.
- Fixed an issue where placing down an Aura Tower in the map editor would throw an error.
- Fixed an issue where if you were playing Solo Co-op, the Tech would be greyed out in the third reward, even if you didn't pick it.
- Fixed a visual error where Linked Squadron would remain linked to parts of the Squadron that had already leaked.
- Fixed a visual error where HP bars wouldn't get hidden when hiding the UI.
- Fixed an issue with the new "Deployment Aura" Tech being disabled if you upgraded the Tower that it was active on.
- Fixed the "Stun on Leak" Tech not working.
- Fixed an issue where the "Use 40 Power in a wave to get an ADD" displayed incorrectly in the in-game popup.
- Fixed an issue where the camera was broken in the Swamp Biome.
- Fixed an issue where leaking and loading a checkpoint would lose you Credits.
- Fixed some icons having incorrect or missing resource overlays.
- Fixed some tooltips.
Changed files in this update