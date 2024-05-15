 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Simulator Z update for 15 May 2024

4.2.4

Share · View all patches · Build 14381954 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 23:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Changes:
-Improved the convoy system for vehicles
-Zombies will now start spreading out rather than sitting inside of each other. They will now form a horde.

PC changes:
-Optimization fps increased for PC by 20%-40%

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2267991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link