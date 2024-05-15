Game Changes:
-Improved the convoy system for vehicles
-Zombies will now start spreading out rather than sitting inside of each other. They will now form a horde.
PC changes:
-Optimization fps increased for PC by 20%-40%
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Game Changes:
-Improved the convoy system for vehicles
-Zombies will now start spreading out rather than sitting inside of each other. They will now form a horde.
PC changes:
-Optimization fps increased for PC by 20%-40%
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update