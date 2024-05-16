- Over 50k words of more content across the four volumes.
- Extensive bugfixes and continuity errors throughout.
- More ways to engage with the Beast of St. Louis.
- New scenes and plotlines, including the World's Fair Handicap.
- More developed romances with the Clotho of Memphis and Annie Jones of St. Louis.
Choice of the Vampire update for 16 May 2024
May 2024 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
