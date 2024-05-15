 Skip to content

Akumi Wars update for 15 May 2024

Akumi Wars Patch 0.0.16

Akumi Wars Patch 0.0.16

Build 14381748 · Last edited 15 May 2024

Patch Notes:
• Added "Shoddy EMP Device" to Aianna and Gilda Shops. It's also a random drop in Zone 1.
If a player sold this skill, they would no longer be able to complete the Zone 1 incentives to unlock the hidden dungeon.
• Combining 3 Shoddy EMP Devices will now give you an Improved EMP Device.
• Dwarven Rifleman's Flash Bang wasn't working for all players. It was working when I tested it on Steam so not sure what causes that. Hopefully a new build will fix the issue.

Interested in helping to continue to improve Akumi Wars? Join the Akumi Wars Discord Server!

Onwards and Upwards!
-Akumi Wars Team

