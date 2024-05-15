Akumi Wars Patch 0.0.16

Patch Notes:
• Added "Shoddy EMP Device" to Aianna and Gilda Shops. It's also a random drop in Zone 1.
If a player sold this skill, they would no longer be able to complete the Zone 1 incentives to unlock the hidden dungeon.
• Combining 3 Shoddy EMP Devices will now give you an Improved EMP Device.
• Dwarven Rifleman's Flash Bang wasn't working for all players. It was working when I tested it on Steam so not sure what causes that. Hopefully a new build will fix the issue.
Interested in helping to continue to improve Akumi Wars? Join the Akumi Wars Discord Server!
Onwards and Upwards!
-Akumi Wars Team
Changed files in this update