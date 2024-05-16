Patchnotes 16.05.2024

Dear anglers,

In this update, we are pleased to welcome you to Copper Lake. This incredibly cozy lake is aimed primarily at bottom fishermen, but it will not disappoint those who prefer float or spinning tackle. Colorful koi and other interesting fish are found here. At this commercial fishery with rare and valuable species, the equipment is restricted to medium and light gear. Some exciting fights await you! After numerous requests, you now have the opportunity to purchase a chair and a rod pod with which fishing will become even more comfortable. Experienced carp fishermen know how much water temperature influences fish behavior, so we decided to add this indicator to the current weather forecast for Bear, Amber and Copper lake. We have not forgotten about those players whose level is not sufficient to visit the new water body; you have the opportunity to purchase a ticket to Copper Lake.

Meet you at the water’s edge!

A new water body has been added - Copper Lake. Access to this water body is available from level 29. Being a commercial fishery with rare species, Copper Lake introduces some tackle restrictions.

On systems that do not meet the minimum requirement, the access to Copper Lake is impossible.

For players who have not reached level 29, the possibility of buying a fishing trip to Copper Lake has been implemented.

Three different packages of unlimited access, two including a set of unique items, are now available for purchase for the Copper Lake.

12 new fish species have been introduced on Copper Lake.

A new inhabitant on Bear Lake has been added - the albino barbel.

Water temperature display was implemented for the following water bodies: Amber Lake, Bear Lake and Copper Lake. Water temperature data can help determine the fish position.

The game world on Amber Lake has been reconfigured.

The fish behavior towards live bait has been reconfigured.The baitfish have become more attractive.

A new bottom rig, the Zig-Rig, has been introduced.

A new type of bait, Zig-Rig foam, has been introduced.

Implemented the ability to craft feeder leaders up to 150 cm long.

For fans of bottom fishing, chairs and various rod-pods with bite alarms have been introduced.

New picker rods from the manufacturer Kingfisher were added.

The supply of goods to shops has increased.

The reels released for the 6-year anniversary of the game have been removed from the tackle shops.

New record tables have been implemented:

Light (includes all fish caught on a light or ultralight rod)

Bottom light (includes fish caught on picker, feeder or carp rods with a reel size of 1000, 2000 or 3000)