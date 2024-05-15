Patch 1.3.2 approaches you!

Share · View all patches · Build 14381560 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 23:09:15 UTC by Wendy

A player requested a new feature (to be able to set V-Sync or max framerate), so I decided I would try to include some other changes while I was at it! :-)

Added both frame rate max setting and V-Sync settings in options menu. These can only be set while you are in the main menu. Press the "Show Advanced Settings" button to access them. V-Sync is now on by default;

Fixed glitch with volume settings where master volume was incorrectly applied to sub-volumes;

Added updated font that includes lower case;

Redesigned menus (made buttons and fonts smaller and other things);

Fixed glitch with certain songs restarting when volume turned off;

A few behind the scenes code updates/revisions;

Thank you to the player for their kind request! Thanks to all players for your support.