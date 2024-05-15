Patch 1.3.2 approaches you!

A player requested a new feature (to be able to set V-Sync or max framerate), so I decided I would try to include some other changes while I was at it! :-)
-
Added both frame rate max setting and V-Sync settings in options menu. These can only be set while you are in the main menu. Press the "Show Advanced Settings" button to access them. V-Sync is now on by default;
-
Fixed glitch with volume settings where master volume was incorrectly applied to sub-volumes;
-
Added updated font that includes lower case;
-
Redesigned menus (made buttons and fonts smaller and other things);
-
Fixed glitch with certain songs restarting when volume turned off;
-
A few behind the scenes code updates/revisions;
Thank you to the player for their kind request! Thanks to all players for your support.
