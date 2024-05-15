The Powerups (and much more) Update

Powerups



We added powerups that you can enable/disable with the game options (under fun settings). There are 7 powerups, with the possibility of more in the future! Also, all the powerups have challenges associated with them. Below are all the powerups with a description of what they do:

Infinite Boosts

This one is pretty explanatory, as you get infinite boosts and less recharge delay between boosts for a short period!

Super Damage

This powerup gives you, and you alone, super damage for a short period of time. This is super useful to take out other alcoholics in the default game mode, or defend your flag in capture the flag (and of course much more).

Super Honk

Probably the most fun powerup, as it allows you to launch any nearby players away from you whenever you honk. Plus, it has a cool looking effect.

Jump Height

This powerup increases your jump height (for a period of time) so you can reach the skies :)

Shield

The shield makes it so you next hit doesn't do any damage. It lasts until you take damage!

Water

This powerup reduces how drunk you are!

HP

This powerup repairs your car so you can survive longer!

UI Overhaul

We completely redid the UI to make it so controllers can work on them while also improving the look/feel! We are happy to say the game (in theory) should fully work with controllers! There may be some bugs and we have some improvements we want to make, but everything should work!

Alcohol Spawning Overhaul

We overhauled how alcohol is spawned so no matter how many players you are playing with, everyone can get drunk! We also increased the overall amount of alcohol throughout the maps to make the game more true to its name :).

Semi Large Improvements

Made it so there is no player collision when spawning!! (this helps a lot)

Overdosing button that allows you to respawn if you are too drunk/stuck somewhere

Added chatting so you can talk with people you aren't in a call with!

You now spawn with max boosts

Added search bar to friends list

Redid gamemode icons

Increased the height of the racing border on dunes so you don't fly over it

Small Improvements

Increased max public lobby size to 20

Changed map order in map selector so better maps are higher

The drunkenness effect now goes away immediately after you die

Added a host public lobby button to the mainmenu

Redid wording for randomly pick cop option to make it more intuitive

Jumping sounds are quieter

Added a checkpoint sound effect

Added private/public lobby text in both the main menu and server browser to make it more user friendly

Better sound effect for flaming hoops

Made racing checkpoints darker (easier to see)

Bug Fixes