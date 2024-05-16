 Skip to content

Squarena update for 16 May 2024

Movement Update

16 May 2024

Hello! The main highlight of this update is a nice tweak to the movement physics. Prior to this update, there were certain instances where your character movement wouldn't react as expected. This gave a feeling of a "delayed response" of sorts. This was an underlying bug with the movement code, which I have now re-written to feel more responsive.

Update Highlights

  • Movement rework
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the game to crash if paused while playing "Square Up!"
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the timer to continue counting down and targets to continue spawning behind the scenes in "Target Practice" modes while paused.
  • Fixed energy GUI in tutorial not showing correct player colors.
  • Adjusted shooting on "Boundless" so that you can shoot even if your crosshair is out of bounds. (Fits the name, right?)
  • Adjusted some platform speeds on various levels.
  • Added description to "Flying" arena.
  • Added a mechanic for deflecting bullets that will slightly increase the bullet's lifespan when deflected, which allows for more meaningful deflects.

As always, thank you for playing!

