Movement Update

Hello! The main highlight of this update is a nice tweak to the movement physics. Prior to this update, there were certain instances where your character movement wouldn't react as expected. This gave a feeling of a "delayed response" of sorts. This was an underlying bug with the movement code, which I have now re-written to feel more responsive.

Update Highlights

Movement rework

Fixed a bug that would cause the game to crash if paused while playing "Square Up!"

Fixed a bug that would cause the timer to continue counting down and targets to continue spawning behind the scenes in "Target Practice" modes while paused.

Fixed energy GUI in tutorial not showing correct player colors.

Adjusted shooting on "Boundless" so that you can shoot even if your crosshair is out of bounds. (Fits the name, right?)

Adjusted some platform speeds on various levels.

Added description to "Flying" arena.

Added a mechanic for deflecting bullets that will slightly increase the bullet's lifespan when deflected, which allows for more meaningful deflects.

As always, thank you for playing!