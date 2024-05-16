Movement Update

Hello! The main highlight of this update is a nice tweak to the movement physics. Prior to this update, there were certain instances where your character movement wouldn't react as expected. This gave a feeling of a "delayed response" of sorts. This was an underlying bug with the movement code, which I have now re-written to feel more responsive.
Update Highlights
- Movement rework
- Fixed a bug that would cause the game to crash if paused while playing "Square Up!"
- Fixed a bug that would cause the timer to continue counting down and targets to continue spawning behind the scenes in "Target Practice" modes while paused.
- Fixed energy GUI in tutorial not showing correct player colors.
- Adjusted shooting on "Boundless" so that you can shoot even if your crosshair is out of bounds. (Fits the name, right?)
- Adjusted some platform speeds on various levels.
- Added description to "Flying" arena.
- Added a mechanic for deflecting bullets that will slightly increase the bullet's lifespan when deflected, which allows for more meaningful deflects.
As always, thank you for playing!
Changed files in this update