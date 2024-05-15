0.201_HotFix

-Liesa sanity getting a rework to fit her fighting maniac character. She is different from others.
Now she restores sanity by getting hit by enemy / kill enemy / Getting Heal / gain buff from ally / win a battle.
She loses sanity by dodging attacks/ Crit on enemy / gain debuff from enemy / ally death.
Her max sanity is only 50.
She can only trigger the following mental break:
Crazy ( a better version than original Crazy, more like berserk)
Cold-Blooded
Fight to the death
NEW(Character-specific) : Excited
-Add a surprise attack if the player interacts with monsters from behind without being detected.
-Rebalance sanity system(More difficult).
-rework crafting menu. -fix shit load of bugs and add CN translate.
-monster skill "TheThirdEye" base hit rate 50%->100%. Fear rate 100%->50%.
New: -20sanity
-monster skill "PhantomPain" now did 15 sanity dmg.
-Player & monster's Hellfire base dmg MAT x 3 > MAT x 1.3
-Bladestorm Crit Modify Rate: +50% -> +30%, Also Dmg reduction base on user def has increased:1->1.5
-Bad news for all test subjects. Void Foundation is going to reduce MSQ money reward. all MSQ money -50%
-Fix a bug caused after the cleaner fight. The cleaner crafting didn't show up in ED.
-Some UI bug fix.
-Some translation fix.
Changed files in this update