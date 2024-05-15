0.201_HotFix

Share · View all patches · Build 14381348 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 22:09:20 UTC by Wendy

-Liesa sanity getting a rework to fit her fighting maniac character. She is different from others.

Now she restores sanity by getting hit by enemy / kill enemy / Getting Heal / gain buff from ally / win a battle.

She loses sanity by dodging attacks/ Crit on enemy / gain debuff from enemy / ally death.

Her max sanity is only 50.

She can only trigger the following mental break:

Crazy ( a better version than original Crazy, more like berserk)

Cold-Blooded

Fight to the death

NEW(Character-specific) : Excited

-Add a surprise attack if the player interacts with monsters from behind without being detected.

-Rebalance sanity system(More difficult).

-rework crafting menu. -fix shit load of bugs and add CN translate.

-monster skill "TheThirdEye" base hit rate 50%->100%. Fear rate 100%->50%.

New: -20sanity

-monster skill "PhantomPain" now did 15 sanity dmg.

-Player & monster's Hellfire base dmg MAT x 3 > MAT x 1.3

-Bladestorm Crit Modify Rate: +50% -> +30%, Also Dmg reduction base on user def has increased:1->1.5

-Bad news for all test subjects. Void Foundation is going to reduce MSQ money reward. all MSQ money -50%

-Fix a bug caused after the cleaner fight. The cleaner crafting didn't show up in ED.

-Some UI bug fix.

-Some translation fix.