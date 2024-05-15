 Skip to content

Superdeluxe update for 15 May 2024

Small patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14381342 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 21:52:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

hello,
Just a small patch was added to fix some typos and small errors with a new achievement.

thank you
-pookie

Changed files in this update

Depot 2872111
  • Loading history…
