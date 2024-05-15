 Skip to content

Pocket Bravery update for 15 May 2024

Update 1.27

15 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ATTENTION
THIS IS A TEMPORARY PATCH TO TEST THE FIRST FIXES WITH ONLINE MODE AND TO RECEIVE YOUR FEEDBACK (PREFERABLY ON DISCORD) TO FINALLY MAKE IT 100% CORRECTED.
PS. IN THE LOBBY THE SPECTATOR STILL DOESN'T WORK AS IT SHOULD

  • Server improvements for online matches;
    Fixed bug that prevented starting an online match if the player was searching for training with the option to record active action;
  • Bug fix on the control configuration screen;
  • Bug fix for undefendable aerial strikes during awakening;
  • Fixed issue in the Gallery, in the voice part;
  • Revised and removed regular gauge gain on normal command attacks on all characters;
  • Adjustment in collision boxes during fall, avoiding attacking from afar when it should be from close range;
  • Fix for chapter 3 of Story Mode.

Nuno

  • Elemental 4 (QCF + LK HK) is now an Overhead;
  • Slight increase in the range of the far strong punch while standing.

Sebastian

  • Super “Ice Jail” now doesn’t lose to armor, as it is a super that has “grab” characteristics.

Jorge

  • Juggling revised in the new follow-up to avoid infinite combos;
  • Removed re-stand in specific situations with the “Slice” attack.

Ndidi

  • Correction in the “Quake” command to prevent it from being executed undesirably.

Ximena

  • Fixed bug in weak DP that threw the opponent very far;
  • Your “Slaughter” command now if done in neutral is OH, in Combo it remains as it was before;
  • Slightly reduced start-up of the weak standing kick, to be able to challenge situations;
  • Slight reduction in the startup of the crouching strong punch, being able to extend a combo after the projectile;
  • The last hit of the strong “Death Veil” now leads to hard knockdown;
  • Fixed bug that allowed the “Death March” super to be applied after the Final Attack.

Hector

  • Weak DP now has lower recovery and deals 20 damage;
  • Strong DP now has the grab frame active for 8 frames (increasing the time window to grab) and deals 30 damage.

