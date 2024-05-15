Update 1.27

ATTENTION

THIS IS A TEMPORARY PATCH TO TEST THE FIRST FIXES WITH ONLINE MODE AND TO RECEIVE YOUR FEEDBACK (PREFERABLY ON DISCORD) TO FINALLY MAKE IT 100% CORRECTED.

PS. IN THE LOBBY THE SPECTATOR STILL DOESN'T WORK AS IT SHOULD

Server improvements for online matches;

Fixed bug that prevented starting an online match if the player was searching for training with the option to record active action;

Bug fix on the control configuration screen;

Bug fix for undefendable aerial strikes during awakening;

Fixed issue in the Gallery, in the voice part;

Revised and removed regular gauge gain on normal command attacks on all characters;

Adjustment in collision boxes during fall, avoiding attacking from afar when it should be from close range;

Fix for chapter 3 of Story Mode.

Nuno

Elemental 4 (QCF + LK HK) is now an Overhead;

Slight increase in the range of the far strong punch while standing.

Sebastian

Super “Ice Jail” now doesn’t lose to armor, as it is a super that has “grab” characteristics.

Jorge

Juggling revised in the new follow-up to avoid infinite combos;

Removed re-stand in specific situations with the “Slice” attack.

Ndidi

Correction in the “Quake” command to prevent it from being executed undesirably.

Ximena

Fixed bug in weak DP that threw the opponent very far;

Your “Slaughter” command now if done in neutral is OH, in Combo it remains as it was before;

Slightly reduced start-up of the weak standing kick, to be able to challenge situations;

Slight reduction in the startup of the crouching strong punch, being able to extend a combo after the projectile;

The last hit of the strong “Death Veil” now leads to hard knockdown;

Fixed bug that allowed the “Death March” super to be applied after the Final Attack.

Hector